ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help once again for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in almost a year. "Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, has been missing 10+ months. As our detectives and his family continue to search for leads, we urge anyone with even the smallest shred of information to call us at 407-836-4357," the office tweeted on Thursday.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO