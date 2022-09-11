Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl found in Central Florida school: What parents need to know
A packet of fentanyl was recently found at a Central Florida school. The deadly drug can come in many forms that parents should learn to recognize.
WESH
Florida officials ask for 'any shred' of information on man missing for nearly a year
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help once again for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in almost a year. "Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, has been missing 10+ months. As our detectives and his family continue to search for leads, we urge anyone with even the smallest shred of information to call us at 407-836-4357," the office tweeted on Thursday.
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
Law enforcement warns students that fake threats to schools have real consequences
ORLANDO, Fla. — There have been a concerning number of threats that have recently been made against Central Florida schools. In the last few days two local high schools have been disrupted by teenagers reporting false threats. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Law enforcement wants teens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Police: 15-year-old Winter Park High School student arrested for bringing gun to campus
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A 15-year-old Orange County student is facing a third-degree felony for bringing a gun to school Wednesday. Police arrested him and are thankful for the student who did the right thing and quickly reported the situation on a special app. "From what I know about...
wogx.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
WESH
'Put our faith in him': 4-year-old undergoes uncommon surgery to fix hole in his heart
A Central Florida couple was forced to make a critical decision about the health of their 4-year-old child. They put their trust in a specially-trained Orlando doctor to perform an uncommon surgery. AdventHealth for Children is one of the few places that can do this type of operation in the...
Social media threat prompts enhanced security Monday at high school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials at Lyman High School in Seminole County said they are addressing a “non-credible” threat made on social media. School leaders said they were notified Sunday night of a threat to Lyman High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. School...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
These Florida cities are now banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at public parks in Windermere. Town leaders unanimously passed an ordinance approving the ban on Tuesday night. “I think it’s a win for our community,” said resident Andy Dame. Town manager Robert Smith said they made the...
WSVN-TV
Dog returned after officials find microchip in Central Florida
(WSVN) - A dog who had been missing for months is now being returned to his rightful owners. His family never thought they would see him again, but that all changed thanks to a small piece of technology. The owner said she never thought this time would come. The sweetest...
PETS・
WESH
Officials: Student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake
FAIRVIEW SHORES, Fla. — One student is in the hospital and another is missing as Orlando firefighters respond to a rowing complex at Lake Fairview Thursday night, according to the fire department. Orlando Fire said a rowing team of five was practicing on the water at the North Orlando...
WESH
New JROTC hair policy allows Spruce Creek student with locs to wear his uniform
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — After a year of standing on the sidelines in the JROTC program at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, a 16-year-old can finally fully engage because he will be allowed to wear a uniform. A change in hair policy will allow Logan Rentz to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Osceola County commissioner candidate sues opponents over 'ghost candidate' accusations
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the candidates in an Osceola County Commission race is suing her opponents, claiming they were part of a scheme to ensure that she would lose. Business owner Jackie Espinosa hoped to be a new voice for the Latino community on the County Commission. But...
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
WESH
Motion to block Orange County's rent control ordinance is denied
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed rent control ordinance will be on the November ballot in Orange County, at least for now. In a ruling issued Thursday, a judge denied a motion that would block Orange County voters from having a chance to decide on rent control. "I think...
WESH
BB gun found in middle school student's backpack, OCPS officials say
APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools officials said a tip about a student in possession of a weapon led to the discovery of a BB gun. Officials say Wolf Lake Middle School administrators were made aware of a student was in possession of a possible weapon on Monday.
WESH
Titusville police are using this donation to save lives
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said they've received new Individual First-Aid Kits. Team Health Emergency Physicians, Parrish Medical Center and the Jess Parrish Medical Foundation contributed toward providing the kits first responders need before patients are transported to the hospital. There were a total of 50...
WESH
Volusia County man charged after child's hospitalized from cannabis exposure
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Deland man is charged with child neglect after investigators said a small child in his care got hold of a product with cannabis in it. Raekwon Watts was arrested Monday after deputies said the child was taken to the hospital, where staff discovered THC in his bloodwork.
Tampa man staying at Ormond Beach hotel found dead in possible drowning
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County lifeguards said a Tampa man was found dead in the ocean in Ormond Beach on Wednesday. Lifeguards said they were called for an apparent drowning near the Traders Inn Beach Club. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said the 69-year-old...
click orlando
Seminole Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 in 2020 election illegal voting investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his election police arrested 20 people across the state for the same crime. We have since learned most, if not all, of those people thought they were eligible to vote.
Comments / 15