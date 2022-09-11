ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

Florida officials ask for 'any shred' of information on man missing for nearly a year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help once again for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in almost a year. "Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, has been missing 10+ months. As our detectives and his family continue to search for leads, we urge anyone with even the smallest shred of information to call us at 407-836-4357," the office tweeted on Thursday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog returned after officials find microchip in Central Florida

(WSVN) - A dog who had been missing for months is now being returned to his rightful owners. His family never thought they would see him again, but that all changed thanks to a small piece of technology. The owner said she never thought this time would come. The sweetest...
PETS
WESH

Officials: Student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake

FAIRVIEW SHORES, Fla. — One student is in the hospital and another is missing as Orlando firefighters respond to a rowing complex at Lake Fairview Thursday night, according to the fire department. Orlando Fire said a rowing team of five was practicing on the water at the North Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Titusville police are using this donation to save lives

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said they've received new Individual First-Aid Kits. Team Health Emergency Physicians, Parrish Medical Center and the Jess Parrish Medical Foundation contributed toward providing the kits first responders need before patients are transported to the hospital. There were a total of 50...
TITUSVILLE, FL

