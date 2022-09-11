Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, killed blocks from Atlanta City Hall
ATLANTA - Few details have been released about a deadly shooting just blocks from Atlanta City Hall. It happened just before 4 p.m. along Forsyth Street SW at Trinity Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale. DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive. When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor...
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, another injured in Atlanta gas station shooting on Jonesboro Road, police say
ATLANTA - Gunmen jumped out of a car and opened fire on people, killing at least one man in what police believe is a targeted shooting. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday to reports of shootings near the intersection of Jonesboro Road and School Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say
ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
All 23K chickens safe after Pickens County coop catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Twenty-three thousand chickens are thanking their ‘clucky’ stars after their owners knocked out a fire in their coop earlier. Pickens County Fire and Rescue received a call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about a commercial fire on Tilley Road. Before they could get there,...
fox5atlanta.com
No one injured in overnight fire at southwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Everyone is safe after an overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta home. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on Dill Avenue and Sylvan Road. The space also serves as a church and hair salon. Firefighters are still working to...
fox5atlanta.com
'Kid played bumper cars': Teen stole, crashed car, lied to officers about age, police say
MORROW, Ga. - Morrow police officers arrested a teen suspected of stealing a car and trying to flee from police. Police added later that he allegedly lied to officers about his age. The Morrow Police Department arrested Elijah Brownlee after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police said...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County police looking for man accused of breaking into cars around McDonough area
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police officers are urging residents to be on the lookout for a man they say broke into a car and stole various items from it at the Sticky Cactus in the McDonough area. Police provided surveillance photos of the unidentified man entering a parked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
fox5atlanta.com
Man missing for over 2 weeks last seen in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help finding a 58-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks. Officials say 58-year-old William Turner was last seen around Sept. 1 in the area of Turner Church Road in McDonough. Police have not released a...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County firefighters pull dog from abandoned well
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday. A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged in deadly moped crash was looking at computer, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police officer told troopers he was distracted looking at his in-cruiser computer when he struck a moped in Hall County. Michael James Brady, 49, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and following too closely. It happened last Friday morning as Brady was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County reopening COVID-19 rental assistance program
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County is reopening applications for its relief program aimed at providing relief to tenants and landlords due to COVID-19. The program, known as the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition, is designed to provide help to renters threatened by eviction and landlords who are dealing with a loss of revenue due to the pandemic.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 2 injured in knife fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House
ATLANTA - Two men are recovering after a knife fight outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. Police tell FOX 5 the fight broke out just before 2 a.m. at the Waffle House on the 100 block of Andrew Young International Boulevard NW across the street from Centennial Olympic Park.
fox5atlanta.com
Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police during domestic dispute, GBI says
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Cobb County Police Department officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man who "lunged" toward officers with a knife on Wednesday night. The GBI said 22-year-old Anton Washington picked up a knife from the floor and moved toward officers responding to his...
fox5atlanta.com
New father found beaten along Roswell trail remains in ICU
ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell father remains in the ICU for a second night Thursday after being found unconscious and badly beaten along a trail at Roswell Area Park. Matthew Donald is an avid hiker. Despite being a new father, the 40-year-old still finds time in the morning and in the evening to get his 20,000 steps in each day. So, it wasn't unusual he was at the park on Tuesday evening. His father, Dean Donald, says his son has been known to wear through a good pair of shoes quickly.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
Child hit by Atlanta Police officer driving marked patrol car, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a child was hit by a marked ADP vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the child was in the street at the intersection at Lanier Street Northwest and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard when he or she was hit.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Burglar targeted multiple Haralson County stores in 1 night
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Haralson County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in one night throughout the county. Officials say at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 10, deputies were sent to an alarm call at the Terry's Stop convenience store on Mormon Church Road.
Comments / 0