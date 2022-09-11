ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, killed blocks from Atlanta City Hall

ATLANTA - Few details have been released about a deadly shooting just blocks from Atlanta City Hall. It happened just before 4 p.m. along Forsyth Street SW at Trinity Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say

ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

All 23K chickens safe after Pickens County coop catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Twenty-three thousand chickens are thanking their ‘clucky’ stars after their owners knocked out a fire in their coop earlier. Pickens County Fire and Rescue received a call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about a commercial fire on Tilley Road. Before they could get there,...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No one injured in overnight fire at southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Everyone is safe after an overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta home. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on Dill Avenue and Sylvan Road. The space also serves as a church and hair salon. Firefighters are still working to...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com

Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man missing for over 2 weeks last seen in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help finding a 58-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks. Officials say 58-year-old William Turner was last seen around Sept. 1 in the area of Turner Church Road in McDonough. Police have not released a...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County firefighters pull dog from abandoned well

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday. A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County reopening COVID-19 rental assistance program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County is reopening applications for its relief program aimed at providing relief to tenants and landlords due to COVID-19. The program, known as the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition, is designed to provide help to renters threatened by eviction and landlords who are dealing with a loss of revenue due to the pandemic.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 2 injured in knife fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House

ATLANTA - Two men are recovering after a knife fight outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. Police tell FOX 5 the fight broke out just before 2 a.m. at the Waffle House on the 100 block of Andrew Young International Boulevard NW across the street from Centennial Olympic Park.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police during domestic dispute, GBI says

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Cobb County Police Department officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man who "lunged" toward officers with a knife on Wednesday night. The GBI said 22-year-old Anton Washington picked up a knife from the floor and moved toward officers responding to his...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New father found beaten along Roswell trail remains in ICU

ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell father remains in the ICU for a second night Thursday after being found unconscious and badly beaten along a trail at Roswell Area Park. Matthew Donald is an avid hiker. Despite being a new father, the 40-year-old still finds time in the morning and in the evening to get his 20,000 steps in each day. So, it wasn't unusual he was at the park on Tuesday evening. His father, Dean Donald, says his son has been known to wear through a good pair of shoes quickly.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy