ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years

Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
Detroit News

Accused peeper re-arrested after more bathroom videos in Ann Arbor found

A 35-year-old man charged with hiding cameras in Washtenaw County public restrooms was arrested again Thursday after authorities linked him to more incidents after he posted bond and left jail, police confirmed. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a new 13-count felony count for Erric Desean Morton, said Ann Arbor...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Farmington Hills, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Firefighter injured battling blaze at vacant Detroit home

A Detroit firefighter has been injured while battling a blaze Thursday at a vacant home on the city's west side, officials said. Flames erupted at the dwelling in the 15400 block of Iliad around 7:20 p.m., said James Harris, a representative for the Detroit Fire Department. Nearly 40 firefighters responded,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Several people in custody following standoff at Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - Police have several people in custody in connection to a standoff at a home in Detroit.Detroit Police received a call about a violent homicide on the 14,000 block of Greenfield late Tuesday night. Officers then got a tip around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning about a vehicle matching the description with multiple people inside, one of which was allegedly pointing a semi-automatic weapon at vehicles along an area freeway.Officers were able to follow that vehicle back to an apartment complex on Constance Avenue on Detroit's west side. Two of the suspects were able to walk away before officers arrived while a third suspect ran into a unit at the apartment complex. After establishing a perimeter around the area, officers were able to bring a mother and two infant children to safety.  In all, nine people were taken into custody. The scene was cleared after about two hours.More information is expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man charged with firing shots at police in Westland

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with firing shots at officers in Westland last week, Michigan State Police announced Thursday. Stefaun Lefebvre was arraigned in 18th District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder; fleeing to elude police; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempting to kill a police dog, records show.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe

Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dwyer
Detroit News

'Boblo Boats' documentary tells ferry tale of Detroit's yesteryear

Aaron Schillinger never went to Boblo Island. Not when it was a functioning amusement park, at least. But now the filmmaker is an important part of the Boblo story: his documentary, "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale," tells the tale of the former Detroit theme park and the storied steamboats that used to take passengers to and from the island getaway. The film opens in area theaters starting Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Eight-year-old girl dies in shooting at west side Detroit home

Detroit — Amid "concerning" conditions inside a west-side house, police say an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in the neck and shoulder Tuesday, making her at least the sixth child under age 11 to die by gunfire in Detroit this year, officials said. Police were called at about 11:50...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct
Detroit News

Detroit mom charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter

Detroit — A Detroit mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said a 10-year-old child found an unsecured handgun Tuesday at Erica Graham's home in the 8840 block of Heyden Street and fired it, striking the 8-year-old and killing her, according to a news release.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Detroit News

Police investigate slaying of Mount Clemens man

Macomb County Sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday they are investigating the slaying of a man found dead in Mount Clemens. Deputies on Sept. 8 responded to a home on Park Street for a welfare check. A 911 caller "reported he received a call from a third party stating the resident of the home was having a medical emergency," investigators said in a statement.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News high school picks: Cass Tech, King set for latest clash in 'huge rivalry'

It’s rivalry week with Detroit King playing at Detroit Cass Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) for bragging rights in the PSL. King — 1-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 — swept the season’s series last season with a 41-34 regular-season win and a 21-15 victory in the PSL title game after Cass Tech earned the season’s sweep in 2020.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy