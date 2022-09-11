Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
Detroit News
Jury deadlocks during 2nd trial for Detroit cop charged with assaulting mentally ill woman
Detroit — A jury was unable to come to a decision Wednesday in the trial of a Detroit police officer accused of assaulting a mentally ill woman in 2018 after taking her to the hospital, leading to a mistrial. This was the second trial for Cpl. Dewayne Jones, who...
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years
Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
Detroit News
Accused peeper re-arrested after more bathroom videos in Ann Arbor found
A 35-year-old man charged with hiding cameras in Washtenaw County public restrooms was arrested again Thursday after authorities linked him to more incidents after he posted bond and left jail, police confirmed. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a new 13-count felony count for Erric Desean Morton, said Ann Arbor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Firefighter injured battling blaze at vacant Detroit home
A Detroit firefighter has been injured while battling a blaze Thursday at a vacant home on the city's west side, officials said. Flames erupted at the dwelling in the 15400 block of Iliad around 7:20 p.m., said James Harris, a representative for the Detroit Fire Department. Nearly 40 firefighters responded,...
Several people in custody following standoff at Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - Police have several people in custody in connection to a standoff at a home in Detroit.Detroit Police received a call about a violent homicide on the 14,000 block of Greenfield late Tuesday night. Officers then got a tip around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning about a vehicle matching the description with multiple people inside, one of which was allegedly pointing a semi-automatic weapon at vehicles along an area freeway.Officers were able to follow that vehicle back to an apartment complex on Constance Avenue on Detroit's west side. Two of the suspects were able to walk away before officers arrived while a third suspect ran into a unit at the apartment complex. After establishing a perimeter around the area, officers were able to bring a mother and two infant children to safety. In all, nine people were taken into custody. The scene was cleared after about two hours.More information is expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
Detroit News
Man charged with firing shots at police in Westland
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with firing shots at officers in Westland last week, Michigan State Police announced Thursday. Stefaun Lefebvre was arraigned in 18th District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder; fleeing to elude police; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempting to kill a police dog, records show.
Detroit News
Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe
Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Man sentenced to life in prison after slipping through cracks in 2003 Detroit slaying
Detroit — A suspect in a 2003 slaying who slipped through the cracks and was not charged until 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murder of Marchella Robinson. Detroit police sought murder charges against James Matthews, 69, in Robinson's death in 2003, but the warrant...
Detroit News
'Boblo Boats' documentary tells ferry tale of Detroit's yesteryear
Aaron Schillinger never went to Boblo Island. Not when it was a functioning amusement park, at least. But now the filmmaker is an important part of the Boblo story: his documentary, "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale," tells the tale of the former Detroit theme park and the storied steamboats that used to take passengers to and from the island getaway. The film opens in area theaters starting Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old boy left wandering Detroit’s east side after he was put on wrong school bus
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An eight-year-old boy was left to wander the streets of Detroit’s east side after he was put on the wrong school bus. That mistake led to nearly five hours of frustration and fear, with two police departments searching for the young boy. But it...
Detroit News
Eight-year-old girl dies in shooting at west side Detroit home
Detroit — Amid "concerning" conditions inside a west-side house, police say an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in the neck and shoulder Tuesday, making her at least the sixth child under age 11 to die by gunfire in Detroit this year, officials said. Police were called at about 11:50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Detroit mom charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter
Detroit — A Detroit mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said a 10-year-old child found an unsecured handgun Tuesday at Erica Graham's home in the 8840 block of Heyden Street and fired it, striking the 8-year-old and killing her, according to a news release.
Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days across metro Detroit
The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit.
Centre Daily
Wounded daughter crawls away to call 911 as dad fatally shoots mom, Michigan cops say
A 53-year-old man wounded his daughter and fatally shot his wife and the family dog, according to Michigan authorities. The 25-year-old daughter called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, saying her father had just shot her, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Over a dozen Ford Mustangs worth at least $60,000 a piece stolen off lot in Woodhaven
Roughly 12 to 15 Mustangs near the Flat Rock Assembly Plant were stolen early Tuesday morning just one week after thieves took a dozen vehicles from the same area, authorities confirmed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Police investigate slaying of Mount Clemens man
Macomb County Sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday they are investigating the slaying of a man found dead in Mount Clemens. Deputies on Sept. 8 responded to a home on Park Street for a welfare check. A 911 caller "reported he received a call from a third party stating the resident of the home was having a medical emergency," investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school picks: Cass Tech, King set for latest clash in 'huge rivalry'
It’s rivalry week with Detroit King playing at Detroit Cass Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) for bragging rights in the PSL. King — 1-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 — swept the season’s series last season with a 41-34 regular-season win and a 21-15 victory in the PSL title game after Cass Tech earned the season’s sweep in 2020.
Detroit News
One killed in Bloomfield Township crash with semi-truck, SUV, police say
Bloomfield Twp. — A 55-year-old Detroit man is dead after he allegedly tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road Tuesday in Bloomfield Township and his SUV was struck by a semi-truck. The Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to the crash at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Telegraph...
Comments / 0