(CBS DETROIT) - Police have several people in custody in connection to a standoff at a home in Detroit.Detroit Police received a call about a violent homicide on the 14,000 block of Greenfield late Tuesday night. Officers then got a tip around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning about a vehicle matching the description with multiple people inside, one of which was allegedly pointing a semi-automatic weapon at vehicles along an area freeway.Officers were able to follow that vehicle back to an apartment complex on Constance Avenue on Detroit's west side. Two of the suspects were able to walk away before officers arrived while a third suspect ran into a unit at the apartment complex. After establishing a perimeter around the area, officers were able to bring a mother and two infant children to safety. In all, nine people were taken into custody. The scene was cleared after about two hours.More information is expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO