1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD received a call for a five-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 just after 6 p.m. According to LPD, one vehicle was parked safely on the side of the road while the driver changed a tire. A second driver slammed on their brakes to avoid clipping that vehicle causing a third the rear-end it. A chain reaction continued from there as three other vehicles bent fenders and held up traffic.
One injured after second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:45 p.m. to the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
One hurt in South Lubbock shooting on Wednesday, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a shooting in the 3900 block of 110th Street on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:56 p.m. Police said it was not yet clear if the gunshot wound was accidental. This is a developing story. Check back […]
Thursday morning top stories: Ambulance involved in crash at 114th & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Man arrested accused of failing to report a fight that led to a victim’s death. President Biden says a tentative labor deal has been reached to avoid a railroad workers strike. The agreement will prevent a disruption in freight deliveries including food,...
22 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 14 with More Repeats
It's Thursday, or what it's better known as Friday Eve. I'm not entirely sure when calling Thursday Friday Eve became a thing, but I do think it had something to do with the pandemic. We've started to give weird names to things ever since Covid-19 hit. For instance, I heard...
‘Slash His Tires': Comments Go Off on Inconsiderate Lubbock Neighbor
There are few things more obnoxious in this world than an inconsiderate neighbor. Whether they’re nosy, loud, messy, or just plain rude, you're trapped living next to them as you struggle to figure out the best way to handle their terrible behavior. One thing that many people complain about...
MPD identifies man killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has released information on a Tuesday night vehicle-pedestrian crash that left one person dead. According to MPD, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4300 block of the W Loop 250 N south service road. An investigation revealed that...
UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Investigation showed that Tony Ray Vance, 57 years old of Lubbock, attempted to cross the south service road of Loop 250 on foot and failed to yield right of way to vehicle traffic. Vance suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Lubbock man accused of crashing into fence after trying to run over boyfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday and accused of trying to run over his boyfriend in late March, according to a Lubbock police report. David Garcia Jr., 23, was arrested March 18 in the 4800 block of Elgin Avenue, court records said. Police were originally called […]
Lubbock’s New Police Headquarters Still Under Construction
The new Downtown Headquarters for the Lubbock Police Department is taking shape and still under construction in Downtown Lubbock. The three story complex is just down the street from Citizen's Tower at 15th Street and Avenue K. In between the tower and the new Police Headquarters sits the new parking garage and some green space.
‘I believe this is the way it should have been’ Lubbock 911 dispatcher retires after 34 years
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 34 years as a 911 dispatcher with the Lubbock Police Department, Lillie Hearn retires on Friday, September 16. Ms. Hearn started working as a 911 dispatcher back in 1988. “It was definitely worth it,” Hearn said. She was ready to leave Plainview to come to Lubbock and said becoming dispatcher “just […]
Lubbock weekend shooting participant identified, arrested for unrelated 2021 warrant
LUBBOCK, Texas— The gunshot victim from an incident Saturday afternoon was arrested on an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault from 2021, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, the shooting took place in the 5600 block of Slide Road. LPD believed there were no injuries at the time of the call. […]
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore
For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
Argument at Adventure Park ends with gun drawn: Lubbock police report
LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report. Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, […]
Man Runs Out of Lubbock Shop With Ring, Employee Rammed by Vehicle
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in regards to a robbery on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 that left someone with injuries. A press release from the police department says a man walked into a store in the 1800 block of Clovis Road at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect walked up to the counter and asked an employee if he could try on a ring.
Wednesday morning top stories: 21 displaced after West Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council gave final approval to the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year starting in October. The average tax payment is expected to stay the same. Watch here: Council votes for no-new-revenue rate. Queen Elizabeth to lie in...
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
