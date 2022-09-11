It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.

MIAMISBURG, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO