Cam McCormick honors his late friend Spencer Webb with a touchdown

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

Cam McCormick announced this week he would switch his uniform number to No. 18 to honor his friend Spencer Webb, who passed away in a tragic accident this offseason.

So naturally, just like Webb would have, McCormick scored a touchdown on a short three-yard out route to make it 49-7 Ducks.

Oregon had to wait a little bit as the officials made sure the ball crossed the plane of the goal line as an Eastern Washington defender knocked the ball out of the Duck tight end’s hands. But the replay showed McCormick was able to find the end zone first.

Seeing No. 18 score a touchdown was a nice addition to this rout, but of course, the Ducks would give anything to have Webb wear that uniform again.

Spencer would have approved

Divine Intervention

McCormick fighting through injuries

It's been a long time coming for McCormick

An Already Special Moment

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC visit five-star 2024 target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are wasting no time in this live evaluation period visiting their top targets in the 2024 class. North Carolina was among the teams in to visit five-star forward Jarin Stevenson this week, joining Patrick Ewing and Georgetown who were also in to see the recruit per Jamie Shaw of On3. The Seaforth High School product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has a total of six offers so far including from UNC and Georgetown. UNC made him the first 2024 prospect they offered for the class. The Tar Heels have been...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five star recruit got emotional after being offered by UNC

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers was the latest recruit to receive an offer from the UNC basketball program as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are hoping to add to their 2024 class. Flowers is one of the top recruits in the class overall and would be a big get for Davis. The Combine Academy prospect is ranked No. 21 overall, the No. 8 small forward, and No. 3 player in the State of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He does have 29 total offers in his recruitment but now, with UNC offering it sounds like it will make a difference. Flowers...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC basketball 2022-23 schedule

UNC basketball 2022-23 schedule

We are still weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season but with the weather turning to Fall, the game will be back before we know it. On Tuesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released the schedule for the 2022-23 season, as each team will play 20 games in the conference in addition to their non-conference schedule. And with that release, it means we now have the full schedule for the upcoming Tar Heels’ season. As UNC enters this season with high expectations coming off a Final Four run a year ago, they will be tested early with non-conference games...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame great to return to campus this weekend

In the long history of Notre Dame football few players have drawn as much attention as former star Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o. Te’o helped guide the Irish to a 12-0 regular season in 2012 when he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting after putting up a year that saw him record seven interceptions, 113 tackles, and 1.5 sacks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No-brainer decision to come to Michigan paying off for legacy walk-on

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh has a history of elevating walk-ons, and one such player finally got his chance on Saturday as Michigan football took on Hawaii. While tight end Max Bredeson had his first catch in Week 1, as he was seeing his first taste of college football action, he had a bigger one in Week 2, when he rumbled for 56 yards and nearly scored a touchdown. As a legacy, it was a huge moment for the second-year Wolverine, as he was accustomed to being in the stands watching his brother Ben — who was the starting left guard for four years — and his brother Jack over at the baseball stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State vs. Toledo: preview and prediction

The Ohio State football team will be hosting its annual in-state rivalry game this week. This year brings the Toledo Rockets to town who are off to a hot start themselves. The Rockets hold a perfect record thus far and have outscored their opponents 92-10 in just two games. Before you think the Buckeyes will be facing a juggernaut, understand those two wins came against FCS school Long Island University and lowly UMass. Not exactly the toughest of contests.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

