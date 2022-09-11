Cam McCormick honors his late friend Spencer Webb with a touchdown
Cam McCormick announced this week he would switch his uniform number to No. 18 to honor his friend Spencer Webb, who passed away in a tragic accident this offseason.
So naturally, just like Webb would have, McCormick scored a touchdown on a short three-yard out route to make it 49-7 Ducks.
Oregon had to wait a little bit as the officials made sure the ball crossed the plane of the goal line as an Eastern Washington defender knocked the ball out of the Duck tight end’s hands. But the replay showed McCormick was able to find the end zone first.
Seeing No. 18 score a touchdown was a nice addition to this rout, but of course, the Ducks would give anything to have Webb wear that uniform again.
Spencer would have approved
Divine Intervention
McCormick fighting through injuries
It's been a long time coming for McCormick
An Already Special Moment
