Cam McCormick honors his late friend Spencer Webb with a touchdown

Cam McCormick announced this week he would switch his uniform number to No. 18 to honor his friend Spencer Webb, who passed away in a tragic accident this offseason.

So naturally, just like Webb would have, McCormick scored a touchdown on a short three-yard out route to make it 49-7 Ducks.

Oregon had to wait a little bit as the officials made sure the ball crossed the plane of the goal line as an Eastern Washington defender knocked the ball out of the Duck tight end’s hands. But the replay showed McCormick was able to find the end zone first.

Seeing No. 18 score a touchdown was a nice addition to this rout, but of course, the Ducks would give anything to have Webb wear that uniform again.

Spencer would have approved

https://twitter.com/DuckFBNews/status/1568792953195462656

Divine Intervention

https://twitter.com/ThePhattDuck/status/1568792682469937152

McCormick fighting through injuries

https://twitter.com/mtorressports/status/1568792648949067777

It's been a long time coming for McCormick

https://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1568792540501127168

An Already Special Moment

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1568792225634734080

