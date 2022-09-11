Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
Related
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Acadia Voted 15th Most-popular Destination on America’s Bucket List
Acadia National Park just finished in the 15th spot in a survey about what local natural landmarks Americans would most like to visit. Mainers know how special Acadia is and would probably vote it higher than 15th. But not finishing in the top 15 is a good thing. We’re blessed....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who Else Remembers the Hampton Cinemas Six in Hampton, New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. You heard right, Seacoast newcomers. We used to have our very own family-run, six-theater movie-plex in the middle of Hampton where CVS stands today. Owned by...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Fall is Coming: Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Go Apple-Picking in New Hampshire
The first day of fall is just one week away, and we are so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
Maine’s First Ski Resort Restores Its Original Name After 30 Years
First it was the 1st ski resort in the entire country, New England's Suicide Six ski resort in Vermont, that just changed its name after 86 years. Now a month after that, here we are in Maine where Shawnee Peak, Maine's first ski resort is no more, at least in name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, MA. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One, it would easily be a money making apartment/condo opportunity (not that the people of Merrimac want more apartments). The people have made that pretty clear.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This New England High School Just Missed the Top 25 Best US Schools List at No. 26
Parents, it's that time of year to apply to colleges for high school seniors. Does it really matter which school you attend for high school? Some say yes, because not all high schools are created equal. According to U.S.News & World Report, the magazine released rankings for public high schools...
Maine Listed as One of the Least Diverse States, Surprising Literally Nobody
The latest diversity report has come out, and it's not pretty for Maine and northern New England. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its annual report of the most and least diverse states. Maine came in as the 49th most diverse state, just sneaking by last place, West Virginia...
Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine
People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
Child labor violations reported at New England restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The U.S. Department of Labor is highlighting child labor law violations it says it found at New England restaurants, including McDonald's and Dunkin' locations.The Manchester office of the department's Wage and Hour division said franchise locations for both chains allowed some 14 and 15-year-old employees to work too many hours, and to operate ovens and fryers that left a few young workers with burns.Nine McDonald's locations in New Hampshire and Vermont owned by Coughlin Inc. and 12 Dunkin' shops run by Vermont Donut Enterprises and related LLCs were found to have violation. Between the two companies, eight...
Dartmouth
New Hampshire elections close out contentious 2022 midterm primary season
Both student candidates seeking the party nomination in the Grafton 12 state representative primary — which includes Hanover — lost to the four Democratic incumbents. State and local incumbents overwhelmingly won their party’s support ahead of November, while a slew of right-wing congressional Republican candidates emerged in final numbers from New Hampshire’s primaries on Tuesday.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
Did You Know There’s a Telephone Museum in New Hampshire?
There seem to be museums for everything nowadays. Up in Warner, New Hampshire, sits, you guessed it, a telephone museum. It's understandable that you might be asking yourself "Why? That seems like such a random type of museum. And why New Hampshire, of all places?" We were wondering ourselves, and decided to look into it.
5 Things I Learned From New Hampshire Native Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler will perform in his hometown of Manchester on Saturday, October 22. As someone who grew up in New Hampshire in the '90s, Mr. Sandler was a huge influence. So, in honor of his return to the Granite State, here are Five Things I Learned From Adam Sandler:. Dress...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1