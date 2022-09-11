Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight preps for take off
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission #63 is preparing for take-off with 94 veterans on board. There will be two Korean-era Veterans and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will be on the flight from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The veterans will spend the...
newschannel20.com
Ludacris returns home to perform at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Ludacris is returning to his hometown of Champaign to perform at the State Farm Center. The concert will be during the University of Illinois homecoming. Ludacris will be performing at 8 p.m. on October 15. Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on...
newschannel20.com
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
newschannel20.com
Illinois 105 construction begins Sept. 19
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced that a bridge deck replacement project on Illinois 105/William Street over Lake Decatur begins Monday, Sept. 19. Lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The project will include replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
$150,000 in grants coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will be receiving $150,00 in grants to support downtown Springfield. The funding is to help the city and economic development organizations develop and create plans to foster relationships with businesses. “This funding will give the city additional support to maximize opportunities to invest in...
newschannel20.com
Mahomet-Seymour teacher union considers strike
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Mahomet Seymour Education Association (MSEA) and the Board Of Education (BOE) have been bargaining since this spring before contracts expired at the end of June. The union says they will strike if it means doing what's best for the students, but the Board says they...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Mayor re-running for election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is running for re-election. Mayor Langfelder is holding a campaign kick-off at Motorheads on Wednesday. This is Mayor Langfelder's third time running for mayor, and if re-elected this could be his final term serving as mayor. He served three terms as...
newschannel20.com
Railroad strike avoided
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The railroad Union and the U.S. Labor Department reached an agreement on Thursday. Earlier in September, a freight rail strike threatened to shut down railroads across the county, and a strike was planned for Friday. After more than 20 hours of negotiations, the Railroads Unions...
RELATED PEOPLE
newschannel20.com
MLK Jr statue vandalized in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Martin Luther King Jr statue was vandalized in downtown Springfield. According to Dave Druker of the Secretay of State's office, the vandalism happened at 11 p.m. Sunday night. We're told that 24-year-old Fernando Garcia Martinez is charged with one count of criminal damage to...
newschannel20.com
Pharmacy with extended hours opening next week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Carle Health is re-opening its pharmacy September 20th, which will allow customers to pick up medicine during night time hours. Residents can visit Carle Health's pharmacy on Curtis Road. The location used to be a Walgreens store, but the hospital bought it back to extend...
newschannel20.com
Controlled burn in Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a controlled burn in Chatham. The propane burn will be on Wednesday, from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. in the field behind Glenwood Intermediate School. The Chatham Fire Department will be parked on school property during the burn.
newschannel20.com
Cross-Country Chase Rider’s organization contributes to the all-kids bike movement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local elementary school students are getting a chance to learn a new skill, thanks to a nationwide movement to promote riding bikes. The all-kids bike movement is focusing on teaching every child in America to ride a bike, now the movement is coming here to the capital city thanks to the Cross-Country Chase Rider’s organization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Amtrak cancels long-distance rides affecting Champaign residents
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Amtrak has canceled all long-distance trains throughout the United States. The long-distance train from Chicago to New Orleans stops right here in Champaign, affecting many local passengers trying to get to and back from the city. A looming nationwide railroad worker strike is a possibility that will affect many across the country.
newschannel20.com
You can now volunteer for the ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can now volunteer at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The hour-long orientation to volunteer starts at 5:30 p.m. on September 14 and it will be held at the ALPLM library building. The event will spell out how to join the team...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in connection with stabbing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in 2021. Tyler Granville, 62, was arrested on Tuesday in the 2300 block of W. Springfield in Champaign. Police say that Granville is the man who stabbed a 47-year-old female, who was found...
newschannel20.com
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Police: Repeat offenders involved in Champaign-Urbana car, foot chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police on Tuesday initiated a traffic stop near the city border of Urbana, as officers approached the car fled the scene, according to police. Officers said the incident quickly escalated when the car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Vine and Washington...
newschannel20.com
Mahomet teachers, education support staff vote authorizing strike
MAHOMET, Ill. (WRSP, WICS) — Teachers and education support staff from the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association (MSEA) on Wednesday night voted to authorize a strike. The move means MSEA leaders now have the authority to call a strike if a fair contract cannot be reached. At this time, no strike date has been set.
newschannel20.com
You can recommend who performs at the Levitt Amp
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Levitt Amp Springfield Music Series is returning in 2023 for three more years. The planning committee wants to hear from the public about performances they would like to see. You can recommend performers for the upcoming season by filling out the online form here.
newschannel20.com
Man identified from fatal crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a male driver who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash on Sunday. Homer J. Green, age 46, of Rantoul, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Sunday night in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
Comments / 0