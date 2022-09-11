Five takeaways from Auburn football's win over San Jose State

The Auburn Tigers improve to 2-0. Here are five thoughts.

Glad that's over.

Many speculated that Auburn football's battle with San Jose State would be a tune-up game before the Penn State Nittany Lions come to town. The Spartans gave the Tigers everything they could handle. Auburn won 24-16.

Auburn's offense was hard to watch at times and the rotation between TJ Finley and Robby Ashford didn't provide the spark that many thought it would be based on what happened in the week one win against the Mercer Bears.

Still, there was a lot of information on display about the Auburn football team. Here are a few takeaways.

The quarterbacks have a long way to go Finley started the game and saw several plays from Ashford. Both threw picks and left a lot to be desired in the passing game. The lack of a passing game is hurting the rushing attack and could be a major concern against Penn State and SEC foes coming up on the schedule. Trey Lee/Auburn Daily

Penalties were out of hand Bryan Harsin will have his hands full this week with teaching moments. The Tigers committed nine penalties for a total of 86 yards. In close games, that can make or break you. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

The Auburn running backs need an even bigger role Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, and Damari Alston will need to be a huge part of this team's offensive presence. Bigsby led with 13 carries, Hunter had seven, and Alston had two. All of those numbers need to increase over the course of the season. Trey Lee/Auburn Daily

Auburn's EDGE depth is looking good Derick Hall was the talk of the summer regarding Auburn's defense. Depth was a concern but Eku Leota and Marcus Bragg have really stepped up in the first two weeks of the season. Leota earned his first sack of the season against San Jose State while Bragg created some disruption in the backfield. Trey Lee/Auburn Daily

It can always be worse Several Auburn fans are upset based on how this game unfolded. That's fine. But on a day filled with upsets and close calls, the Auburn Tigers ended up winning by a margin that may not reflect the actual competition of the game. Alabama needed everything to win by a point in Texas. Texas A&M lost to App State in College Station. Notre Dame fell at home to Marshall. The Auburn Tigers survived, stay 2-0, and have a chance to make a statement against Penn State in week three. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

