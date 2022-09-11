Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Tide sees to improve its defensive back play
The competition at cornerback appears to continue for Alabama as it enters Week 3 of the season. Coming off a 20-19 win at Texas, the defensive back play remains a talking point. The group allowed a few big plays and picked up a few more coverage-related penalties while clamping down...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn lands commitment of four-star receiver Adam Hopkins
Despite losing the commitment of a four-star receiver the day prior, Auburn has regained the commitment of another four-star pass-catcher, as Adam Hopkins announced Thursday morning he'd be continuing his football career on the Plains. According to 247Sports, Hopkins is the No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn High’s Klark Cleveland named O-A News Player of the Week
What he did: Cleveland had five tackles for loss in the middle of a suffocating Auburn High defense on Friday night. Auburn High’s defense held the Jeff Davis offense to -9 total yards in the game and recorded a shutout on the scoreboard with a 31-0 win. In his...
Opelika-Auburn News
Harsin: Orange jerseys 'not too far-fetched'
As talk continues to swell around the possibility of an orange uniform shakeup for Auburn, one key figure says it’s something he wouldn’t be against. Head coach Bryan Harsin said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference when asked about the possibility that Auburn wearing orange jerseys “wouldn’t be something I’d be against.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do, Penn State weekend: At least we know the fans will be wearing orange
There is one big question floating around the Auburn football world: Will the players wear orange jerseys for the first time since 1980?. The theme for the game against Penn State is "All Auburn, All Orange," and fans have been instructed to dress accordingly. But some fans are wondering if the iconic orange jerseys will make their comeback this Saturday.
Opelika-Auburn News
Harsin appreciates Finley, Ashford’s ability to respond after interceptions
Auburn’s early efforts against San Jose State floundered in large part because of lackluster quarterback play. The Tigers’ two-quarterback system of TJ Finley and Robby Ashford was a combined 2-for-7 passing in the first quarter for 10 yards, notably matching the team’s Week 1 turnover total with two interceptions in the first 15 minutes.
Opelika-Auburn News
Top-ranked Auburn High cruises past Lee-Montgomery on road
Da’vaioun Williams scored three touchdowns, the Auburn High defense came up with five turnovers, and No. 1 Tigers rolled over Lee-Montgomery 58-7 on Thursday night on the road at Cramton Bowl. Auburn High moves to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2-7A. The Tigers responded just fine after being...
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City's Karmello English decommits from Auburn
Auburn lost a big name in its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, as Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English announced he was decommitting from the Tigers. “I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision,” English said in a statement on Twitter. “I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment.”
Opelika-Auburn News
The new No. 1!: Auburn High on top of latest Class 7A rankings
Auburn High has moved to the top spot in the state rankings after an impressive 4-0 start to the season. Auburn High was ranked No. 1 in Class 7A in the newest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings released Wednesday morning. It’s the first time Auburn High has been ranked No....
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: What do orange jerseys say about us all?
Picture the amusement on her face. I had lunch with someone Tuesday who doesn’t follow sports so much, and I was trying to explain the biggest news story in town. It’s shaking a foundation! It’s about years and years of tradition! The kids are fired up about it. It’s the talk of the town! But, see, there are other folks that don’t like the idea so much. Are we seeing a youth movement? What will this mean for the future? Everyone’s eyes are going to be glued to that tunnel on Saturday.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika moves up to No. 3 in state rankings as rivalry looms
Reinforce the stands at Duck Samford Stadium. The rivalry game between Opelika and Auburn High could be top-five showdown—and it’s sure to be the hottest ticket in town. Opelika is up to No. 3 in the latest Class 7A rankings by the ASWA, one of seven area teams ranked in the latest poll released Wednesday morning.
Opelika-Auburn News
'The only one in the world': Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is officially dedicated in Auburn
Auburn University held a dedication ceremony for the new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center on Thursday afternoon. Around 200 people gathered on the green space between the Rane Center and the Hey Day Market to celebrate the completion of the one-of-a-kind teaching and hospitality facility. The 142,000-square-foot Tony...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News
'He saw the glimmer of hope... in everybody': Berry Dudley of Opelika and Dudley Lumber Co. dies at 85
Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85. Dudley was born in Lee County in 1935, the second of five children, to Berry Clifton and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was raised in Crawford with his older brother John Robert and his younger sisters Miriam, Ruth and Diane. He also grew up with his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, who would become a lifelong friend.
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka gets $250,000 from Lee County for city park and will match that with recreation funds
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with providing funds for the Loachapoka City Park. On Monday evening, the Commission voted to provide $250,000 in COVID relief funds to help the city begin with Phase 1 of the park. The money will come out of the Government Services portion of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police investigate shooting of 17-year-old near Chester Avenue and Easy Street
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that wounded a 17-year-old. At approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a juvenile who had been shot in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street, according to a report on the Opelika Police Department's Facebook page.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
