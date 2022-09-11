Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Dohn Prep hammers Cincinnati Shroder
Cincinnati Dohn Prep showed top form to dominate Cincinnati Shroder during a 33-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 3, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Cincinnati Dohn Prep took on Cincinnati Country Day on September 2 at Cincinnati Country Day School. For a full recap, click here.
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
Defensive dominance: Springboro stymies Miamisburg
Springboro's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Miamisburg in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on September 8 at Clayton Northmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
Halt: New Paris National Trail pushes the mute button on New Lebanon Dixie's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in New Paris National Trail's 71-0 blanking of New Lebanon Dixie in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 2, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Ansonia and New...
Point of emphasis: Bethel-Tate posts stop sign on Cincinnati Landmark Christian's offense
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Bethel-Tate stopped Cincinnati Landmark Christian to the tune of a 6-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Bethel-Tate squared off with Blanchester in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Loveland escapes Cincinnati Walnut Hills in thin win
Loveland could finally catch its breath after a close call against Cincinnati Walnut Hills in a 2-1 victory at Cincinnati Walnut Hills on September 13 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
Denied: Kettering Fairmont blunts Springfield on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Kettering Fairmont as it shut out Springfield 3-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Kettering Fairmont drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springfield after the first half.
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
