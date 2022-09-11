Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie volleyball team to finish nonconference play at Western Kentucky tournament
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play three matches at the Western Kentucky Invitational beginning at 1 p.m. Friday against Indiana (5-4) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A&M (6-2) also will face No. 21 Western Kentucky (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Tennessee Tech (3-6) at noon Saturday in the Aggies’ final three games before opening Southeastern Conference play next week.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season. A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14). A&M’s home SEC series will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Reports: A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King
Texas A&M junior Max Johnson will start at quarterback against Miami on Saturday, replacing sophomore Haynes King, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci and The Battalion late Thursday. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game
Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Long Journey" | S9 EP2
On this week's episode, we get to meet the parents of punter Nik Constantinou as they are in town to watch their son punt in person for the first time in his Aggie career. We also get to know some of the new coaches and staff changes on the team this season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule
The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556. Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian volleyball team tops Waco Live Oak in four sets
The Brazos Christian volleyball team defeated Waco Live Oak 23-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 on Thursday in TAPPS District 3-3A play at home. Cate Wright had 14 kills and seven aces for Brazos Christian (16-6, 3-1), while Emily Angerer had 10 kills and 23 assists. Camille Powers had 14 assists and five digs, and Peyton Spaw had 10 digs and five aces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Miami rides into game with Texas A&M on the heels of avoiding an upset
The 13th-ranked Miami football team got its act together and rallied for a 30-7 victory over Southern Miss last Saturday, avoiding an upset at the hands of a Group of Five conference team — something No. 24 Texas A&M couldn’t do. The Hurricanes scored a touchdown on their...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park
Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach starting Beyond Basketball organization
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley. Announced Tuesday, Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Yell leader demeaned Appalachian State
A few words from an Appalachian State grad/ Appalachian State dad:. If Appalachian State had lost the game, the video would be just as uncomfortable, just as rude and just as arrogant. You folks at Texas A&M think you are better than we are. You made that very clear. Everyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Allen Academy girls place second at Brenham cross country meet
BRENHAM — The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second in the Class A-4A and private schools division at the Brenham Hillacious Meet on Saturday. Senior Bailey Fannin led the Lady Rams by placing fifth in 13 minutes, 20.8 seconds over the two-mile course followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (10th, 13:45.2), senior Amelia Anderson (13:54.3), senior Bella Ruffino (15:50.2) and freshman Emory Carroll (16:14.6).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Sept. 16
The Fiestas Patrias parade and festival is Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. in Downtown Bryan, presented by Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station. The parade starts at noon, and the festival includes performances, food booths, kids activities, arts and crafts. fiestaspatrias.org/events.html. Crossroads Sand Sculpting Festival, 10 a.m. to 7...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local economic indicators show continued overall upward trend
The latest economic indicators released by the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center shows continued growth in the local economy, despite a slide in real wages in the first quarter of 2022. Sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, the economic indicators track three monthly indicators — unemployment, non-farm...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blue Bell announces Salted Caramel Brownie flavor
Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its new ice cream flavor, salted caramel brownie, has hit store shelves. It is described as a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 6 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 14
The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs presents “Monkeypox: Have We Learned Anything from COVID-19?” on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center’s Hagler Auditorium. Dr. Gerald Parker moderates the panel, which includes Dr. Syra Madad, Dr. Robert Carpenter, Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford and Dr. Robert Kadlec. The hybrid event is also available via Zoom. Register at tx.ag/dgxNOXU.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fiestas Patrias parade, festival set for Sunday afternoon in Downtown Bryan
Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan/College Station will host its annual parade and street festival between noon and 9 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Bryan. The parade will line up on Sandy Point Road and make its way down William J. Bryan, beginning at noon, and make its way into Downtown Bryan where the street festival will begin at 1 p.m. on William J. Bryan between 20th and 23rd Street.
Comments / 0