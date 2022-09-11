Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

One victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in “life-threatening” condition, police said.

The suspect, who police said may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, initially fled the scene but is now in custody, according to police.

