Wickliffe showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Orwell Grand Valley 3-1 at Wickliffe High on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 7, Wickliffe faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Orwell Grand Valley took on Mantua Crestwood on September 8 at Mantua Crestwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

WICKLIFFE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO