Cincinnati, OH

Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory

No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Defensive dominance: Springboro stymies Miamisburg

Springboro's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Miamisburg in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on September 8 at Clayton Northmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
MIAMISBURG, OH
High school football: Donte Ferrell of Ohio tops list of national receiving yardage leaders

According to statistics reported to MaxPreps, Ohio is home to two of high school football's top three receivers in terms of yardage this season. At the top of the list is Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) junior Donte Ferrell, who brought his season total to 839 yards after hauling in nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 38-22 win against Bourbon County (Ky.) last week. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has eclipsed 200 yards twice including a 280-yard performance against Bethel-Tate earlier this month for the 3-1 Bulldogs.
CINCINNATI, OH
St. Marys hits passing gear early to lap Spencerville

St. Marys' fast beginning disarmed Spencerville, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-1 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. St. Marys breathed fire in front of Spencerville 4-1 to begin the final half.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Lexington sweeps Mount Vernon to conclude first round of league play

MOUNT VERNON -- Lexington head coach Janelle Wyant won't lie: the first half of this season was more difficult than most. Her team had to practice in Clear Fork's gym for three weeks, then in the middle school gym while Lexington Local Schools completed the construction of its new junior/senior high school.
LEXINGTON, OH
Franklin Co. Next in Line to Install Turf Football Field

The school board voted 7-0 on Monday to move forward with the project. Wildcat Stadium. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Brookville, Ind.) – The days of football games being played on natural grass are numbered at Franklin County High School. This week, the Franklin County School Board...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Best Bets: Week 5 of high school football

ST. XAVIER (KY) AT No. 7 ELDER. Louisville St. Xavier comes into this matchup putting down a card that is not in the cards for Ohio teams: A bye week. The undefeated Tigers are coming up to The Pit rested after beating Male for the first time since 2018. The Tigers’ schedule looks identical to last year, which may have some interpreting that history is not on the Panthers’ side. The first five weeks of Louisville St. Xavier’s schedule the past two years have been playing Owensboro, Central, Male, bye week, then Elder. Last season, the Tigers went into the Elder matchup 2-1. This year, the Tigers are coming to The Pit with no losses. Last year, the Tigers beat the Panthers 31-21 at home. This year? We will see.
CINCINNATI, OH
2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announces a top four

This may not fall into the breaking news category, but class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announced a top four of Cincinnati, USC, Indiana and Miami on Wednesday. It has been widely speculated the 6-foot-9 Page has been focused on those four schools for quite some time now. In an...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Rootstown outclasses Ravenna Southeast

Rootstown put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Ravenna Southeast in a 4-2 decision in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. In recent action on September 8, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown took on Warren John F. Kennedy on September 1 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School. Click here for a recap.
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH
Mid Ohio's READY FOR HIRE summer programs a success

MANSFIELD — Back in June, the Ohio Department of Education awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grants to 161 community-based partners. The Department received more than 700 applications from across the state. Locally, $1.9 million was awarded in two grants to SPARC, one to create summer...
OHIO STATE
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
CINCINNATI, OH
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH

