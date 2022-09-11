Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Dayton Ponitz survives close clash with Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Ponitz derailed Dayton Thurgood Marshall's hopes after a 37-34 verdict in Ohio high school football action on September 15. Recently on September 2 , Dayton Ponitz squared off with Beavercreek in a football game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Springboro stymies Miamisburg
Springboro's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Miamisburg in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on September 8 at Clayton Northmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
MaxPreps
High school football: Donte Ferrell of Ohio tops list of national receiving yardage leaders
According to statistics reported to MaxPreps, Ohio is home to two of high school football's top three receivers in terms of yardage this season. At the top of the list is Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) junior Donte Ferrell, who brought his season total to 839 yards after hauling in nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 38-22 win against Bourbon County (Ky.) last week. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has eclipsed 200 yards twice including a 280-yard performance against Bethel-Tate earlier this month for the 3-1 Bulldogs.
richlandsource.com
Halt: New Paris National Trail pushes the mute button on New Lebanon Dixie's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in New Paris National Trail's 71-0 blanking of New Lebanon Dixie in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 2, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Ansonia and New...
richlandsource.com
St. Marys hits passing gear early to lap Spencerville
St. Marys' fast beginning disarmed Spencerville, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-1 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. St. Marys breathed fire in front of Spencerville 4-1 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Bethel-Tate posts stop sign on Cincinnati Landmark Christian's offense
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Bethel-Tate stopped Cincinnati Landmark Christian to the tune of a 6-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Bethel-Tate squared off with Blanchester in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lexington sweeps Mount Vernon to conclude first round of league play
MOUNT VERNON -- Lexington head coach Janelle Wyant won't lie: the first half of this season was more difficult than most. Her team had to practice in Clear Fork's gym for three weeks, then in the middle school gym while Lexington Local Schools completed the construction of its new junior/senior high school.
Cincinnati Football: Chuck Martin takes a shot at Bearcats before rivalry game
As both programs continue to prepare for the rivalry game, Miami head coach Chuck Martin spoke to the media and seemed to have a few issues with the Bearcats taking advantage of the transfer portal in recent years including linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. During a press conference this week, the...
Four-Star Center Places UC in Top-Four Schools
The rising star has a close connection with UC's top target in the 2023 class.
eaglecountryonline.com
Franklin Co. Next in Line to Install Turf Football Field
The school board voted 7-0 on Monday to move forward with the project. Wildcat Stadium. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Brookville, Ind.) – The days of football games being played on natural grass are numbered at Franklin County High School. This week, the Franklin County School Board...
WLWT 5
Best Bets: Week 5 of high school football
ST. XAVIER (KY) AT No. 7 ELDER. Louisville St. Xavier comes into this matchup putting down a card that is not in the cards for Ohio teams: A bye week. The undefeated Tigers are coming up to The Pit rested after beating Male for the first time since 2018. The Tigers’ schedule looks identical to last year, which may have some interpreting that history is not on the Panthers’ side. The first five weeks of Louisville St. Xavier’s schedule the past two years have been playing Owensboro, Central, Male, bye week, then Elder. Last season, the Tigers went into the Elder matchup 2-1. This year, the Tigers are coming to The Pit with no losses. Last year, the Tigers beat the Panthers 31-21 at home. This year? We will see.
High School Insider: Mason football team wants to leave a legacy beyond the game
The Mason High School football team has won three consecutive games entering Week 5 against visiting Middletown.
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announces a top four
This may not fall into the breaking news category, but class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announced a top four of Cincinnati, USC, Indiana and Miami on Wednesday. It has been widely speculated the 6-foot-9 Page has been focused on those four schools for quite some time now. In an...
richlandsource.com
Denied: Kettering Fairmont blunts Springfield on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Kettering Fairmont as it shut out Springfield 3-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Kettering Fairmont drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springfield after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Rootstown outclasses Ravenna Southeast
Rootstown put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Ravenna Southeast in a 4-2 decision in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. In recent action on September 8, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown took on Warren John F. Kennedy on September 1 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Mid Ohio's READY FOR HIRE summer programs a success
MANSFIELD — Back in June, the Ohio Department of Education awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grants to 161 community-based partners. The Department received more than 700 applications from across the state. Locally, $1.9 million was awarded in two grants to SPARC, one to create summer...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
