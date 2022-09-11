Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
No. 2 Washburn volleyball tops Emporia State to remain undefeated
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for No. 2 Washburn Volleyball as they improve to 11-0 on the season, after sweeping Emporia State, 3-0 Tuesday night. Austin Broadie led all players with 10 kills, Corinna McMullen both teams with 19 assists and Sophie McMullen led all players with 14 digs.
WIBW
Washburn Rural boys soccer crushes Junction City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues continue to roll in the 2022, blowing out Junction City Tuesday night, 9-0. Dylan Willingham and Easton Bradstreet had two goals a piece, while Devon Rutschmann, Griffin Heinen, Draden Chooncharoen, Ty Stead, Aaron Tinajero all added a goal. Washburn Rural remains unbeaten at...
WIBW
SE Monroe to close for crane placement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SE Monroe St. in Topeka is set to close for the placement of a crane. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 19, that P1 Group will completely close SE Monroe St. from 9th St. to 10th Ave. to place a crane. While the closure...
WIBW
Signature Stories
Student leaders in the Scots’ “Girl Up” program handed out roses to their classmates last week in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week. Fork in the Road: Black Dog BBQ features ribs with a side of Harley Davidsons. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. By Tori Whalen. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
WIBW
One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was booked into jail Thursday morning after a standoff in Central Topeka lasted through the night. Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Topeka Police Department says officers were in the 3200 block of SW 11th St. attempting to find Damon Brook Morgan, 42, of Topeka, who was wanted for domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Woman, teen hospitalized after car flips off of I-35 near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a teenager from the Emporia area were sent to the hospital after their car flipped off of I-35 near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 117.6 on northbound I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Emporia State to cut 7% of staff following framework vote
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 7% of all staff at Emporia State University will receive either a suspension, dismissal or termination notice by Friday - just two days after the vote to approve a new framework policy. KVOE reports that on Friday, Sept. 16, no later than two days after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Early-morning crash near Lawrence sends motorcycle driver to Topeka hospital
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash near Lawrence has sent a motorcycle driver to a hospital in Topeka. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 between the Sixth St. and Bob Billings Pkwy. exits with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the details of a 2-vehicle head-on collision along Highway 24 that involved nine people and sent seven of them to the hospital - two with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:30 p.m. on...
WIBW
North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down. The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave. The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games,...
WIBW
Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Topeka Zoo seeing surge in ticket sales ahead of Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights went on sale September 14th and Zoo officials say hundreds of tickets have already been purchased. Though the event is still over two months away, the Zoo said over 260 tickets have been sold and nine private igloos have been rented. Zoo officials credit the early success of ticket sales to excitement from the community surrounding the ever-changing light displays.
WIBW
Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager. “I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said. This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze...
WIBW
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 by Tennessee authorities were arrested by Topeka police early Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side, authorities said. The pair, a man and a woman, were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m. as they were in a...
WIBW
Ariel Young’s mom questions what sentence would be if roles were reversed in Britt Reid crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of the young girl badly injured in a car crash caused by former Chiefs coach Britt Reid openly questions how justice works for those with privilege. Felicia Miller spoke on ABC’s Good Morning America with her attorney Tom Porto. “He’s just getting...
WIBW
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
WIBW
Manhattan hosts their last Third Thursday of the season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan hosted its last third Thursday of the season as they closed the streets for live bands, artists, and an air guitar contest. Manhattan hosts these every third Thursday of the month from May to September. This was the first time that they closed the...
WIBW
New City Manager announced for Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Governing Body selected Stephen Wade to serve as the next City Manager on Tuesday. Wade previously served as the City’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services. “Stephen’s experience in leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, and his...
WIBW
Local musician shares the love with latest project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people recognize Lamont Jackson as one of our area’s original singing law enforcement officers. Music has long been a part of Lamont’s life, and it’s a side gig that’s now gone pro. His second single, “Gonna Get Married,” was recently released...
Comments / 0