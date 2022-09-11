ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

No. 2 Washburn volleyball tops Emporia State to remain undefeated

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for No. 2 Washburn Volleyball as they improve to 11-0 on the season, after sweeping Emporia State, 3-0 Tuesday night. Austin Broadie led all players with 10 kills, Corinna McMullen both teams with 19 assists and Sophie McMullen led all players with 14 digs.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural boys soccer crushes Junction City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues continue to roll in the 2022, blowing out Junction City Tuesday night, 9-0. Dylan Willingham and Easton Bradstreet had two goals a piece, while Devon Rutschmann, Griffin Heinen, Draden Chooncharoen, Ty Stead, Aaron Tinajero all added a goal. Washburn Rural remains unbeaten at...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

SE Monroe to close for crane placement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SE Monroe St. in Topeka is set to close for the placement of a crane. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 19, that P1 Group will completely close SE Monroe St. from 9th St. to 10th Ave. to place a crane. While the closure...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Student leaders in the Scots’ “Girl Up” program handed out roses to their classmates last week in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week. Fork in the Road: Black Dog BBQ features ribs with a side of Harley Davidsons. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. By Tori Whalen. The...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
BUNKER HILL, KS
WIBW

One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was booked into jail Thursday morning after a standoff in Central Topeka lasted through the night. Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Topeka Police Department says officers were in the 3200 block of SW 11th St. attempting to find Damon Brook Morgan, 42, of Topeka, who was wanted for domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman, teen hospitalized after car flips off of I-35 near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a teenager from the Emporia area were sent to the hospital after their car flipped off of I-35 near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 117.6 on northbound I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of an injury accident.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Emporia State to cut 7% of staff following framework vote

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 7% of all staff at Emporia State University will receive either a suspension, dismissal or termination notice by Friday - just two days after the vote to approve a new framework policy. KVOE reports that on Friday, Sept. 16, no later than two days after...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Early-morning crash near Lawrence sends motorcycle driver to Topeka hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash near Lawrence has sent a motorcycle driver to a hospital in Topeka. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 between the Sixth St. and Bob Billings Pkwy. exits with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the details of a 2-vehicle head-on collision along Highway 24 that involved nine people and sent seven of them to the hospital - two with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:30 p.m. on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down. The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave. The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Zoo seeing surge in ticket sales ahead of Zoo Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights went on sale September 14th and Zoo officials say hundreds of tickets have already been purchased. Though the event is still over two months away, the Zoo said over 260 tickets have been sold and nine private igloos have been rented. Zoo officials credit the early success of ticket sales to excitement from the community surrounding the ever-changing light displays.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager. “I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said. This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan hosts their last Third Thursday of the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan hosted its last third Thursday of the season as they closed the streets for live bands, artists, and an air guitar contest. Manhattan hosts these every third Thursday of the month from May to September. This was the first time that they closed the...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

New City Manager announced for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Governing Body selected Stephen Wade to serve as the next City Manager on Tuesday. Wade previously served as the City’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services. “Stephen’s experience in leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, and his...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Local musician shares the love with latest project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people recognize Lamont Jackson as one of our area’s original singing law enforcement officers. Music has long been a part of Lamont’s life, and it’s a side gig that’s now gone pro. His second single, “Gonna Get Married,” was recently released...
TOPEKA, KS

