Wilson, NC

ESPN

No. 19 Wake Forest hosts Liberty as Clemson matchup looms

Wake Forest reached the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last year and is a week away from getting a shot at preseason league favorite Clemson as one of this year's top contenders. Coach Dave Clawson just needs his players to make sure they're focused on beating Liberty at home on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries causes large power outage in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage occurred in Winston-Salem following a crash at an intersection, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, causing a road closure and a large power outage in the area. Police say that the crash scene is already […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
WNCT

Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”

