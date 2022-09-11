Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
No. 19 Wake Forest hosts Liberty as Clemson matchup looms
Wake Forest reached the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last year and is a week away from getting a shot at preseason league favorite Clemson as one of this year's top contenders. Coach Dave Clawson just needs his players to make sure they're focused on beating Liberty at home on...
North Carolina man welcomed home after more than a year in hospital fighting COVID complications
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man says positivity and prayer are what helped him make it home after dealing with COVID-19 complications for more than a year. Friends and family lined the street to welcome Jonathan Shoe home when he was finally released from the hospital. “My whole goal was ‘get home, get home, […]
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
Crash with injuries causes large power outage in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage occurred in Winston-Salem following a crash at an intersection, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, causing a road closure and a large power outage in the area. Police say that the crash scene is already […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting along NC highway; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
The shooting took place along N.C. 55 near the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police confirmed just before 6:30 p.m.
WITN
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
1 injured in Raleigh shooting
One person injured after shooting in Raleigh near Wake Tech Campus Sunday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
Man killed in Durham shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed a man along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Video from WRAL's Breaking News Tracker shows a car with what appeared to be bullet holes crash on the side of the road into a ditch on Kent Lake Drive.
Parent arrested after deputies break up students’ fight on South Carolina school bus
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
NC woman sentenced for stealing medication from vulnerable adults at assisted living facility
Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 29, neglected and exploited five residents of a facility by unlawfully depriving them of their prescription pain medications -- including hydrocodone and oxycodone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
Woman fights off attempted rape in North Carolina, suspect on the run, police say
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a sexual assault incident was reported at a southeast Charlotte greenway on Wednesday.
Crime caught on camera: Charlotte bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
Man shot to death in southern Durham, police say
Investigators do not think the shooting was a random incident.
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
Man shot and killed in Durham
Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around midnight and left one man dead.
Comments / 0