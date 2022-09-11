ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

1 dead following shooting near Madison and Troy avenues

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. This is in an apartment complex near the intersections of Troy Avenue and Madison Avenue. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area. When they arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911. Officers arrived to find […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on the ramp heading on to Rockville Road from northbound I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was heading northbound […]
FOX59

Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot at 2:20 a.m. There they found […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives

SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife

A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

