Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
WISH-TV
Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
Man, found dead in truck outside Greenfield PetSmart died from medical emergency
Police investigated after a man and a dog were found dead inside a truck Tuesday afternoon outside a PetSmart on the city's north side.
Man found shot, dead on Indy's east side
Police are investigating after a man's body was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday on the city's east side.
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
wrtv.com
1 dead following shooting near Madison and Troy avenues
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. This is in an apartment complex near the intersections of Troy Avenue and Madison Avenue. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area. When they arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds.
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911. Officers arrived to find […]
wrtv.com
Jury finds man guilty in bus stop crash that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS — The man accused of hitting and killing a Columbus East High School student with his vehicle in August 2021 as she was attempting to get on the school bus has been found guilty. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was found guilty of charges stemming from leaving the scene...
Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on the ramp heading on to Rockville Road from northbound I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was heading northbound […]
Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot at 2:20 a.m. There they found […]
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
Man fatally shot at restaurant on Indy's northwest side
A man was shot to death late Sunday at a restaurant on the city's northwest side, police say, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
3 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police
Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
wrtv.com
Woman shot husband on Interstate 69 over argument in front of 12-year-old son, according to court docs
FISHERS — Court documents released have revealed what led to a woman shooting her husband on Interstate 69 in Fishers. Court documents show that Shaalea Davis shot her husband during an argument, though the cause of the argument is not known. Both sides gave differing accounts of what the argument entailed.
Five burglary suspects caught on doorbell video breaking into Indy home
Police are asking for the public's help to identify five suspects who were caught on video breaking into a home on Indianapolis' north side.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
WANE-TV
Indiana 19-year-old charged with reckless homicide 1 year after crash that killed man in parked truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pittsboro man has been charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, more than one year after a Lebanon man in a parked truck was killed in a head-on crash in rural Boone County. On July 24, 2021, police responded to a crash at County...
