UFC Vegas 60: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full betting odds
Here are the betting odds for UFC Vegas 60: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong. UFC Vegas 60 is the 15th fight card this year hosted at the UFC APEX, Saturday is headlined by No. 4 bantamweight, Cory Sandhagen (14-4), and No. 10 Sang Yadong (19-6-1). Sandhagen returns almost a year...
UFC Vegas 60: Who is Daniel Zellhuber?
At UFC Vegas 60, Daniel Zellhuber will make his UFC debut. After a unanimous decision victory on Dana White’s Contender Series 2021, Daniel Zellhuber will finally make his official UFC debut at UFC Vegas 60. Fighting out of Mexico, Zellhuber is 12-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, with seven wins coming by knockout.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin preview and prediction
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin face off for the third time. Here is a preview of the fight and a prediction. One of the biggest boxing bouts of the year takes place this weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Canelo Alvarez faces off against Gennadity Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nev. for the WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC, and The Ring super middleweight championships.
