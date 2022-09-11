ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Christian tops United in battle of unbeatens

By Zach Verdea
 5 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian hosted United Local in a battle between two teams who entered the game with perfect 3-0 records.

Scoreless in the first quarter, Valley on the move, quarterback Jhordan Pete keeps it himself on the far side, and he scoots in from 10 yards out, 6-0 Eagles.

United Local High School Football Schedule

United would respond, put a drive together then Luke Courtney lobs to the far side to Grant Knight for the score to put United up 7-6.

But the Valley Christian ground attack would answer, Jon’Trell Mixon takes the direct snap and punching it in to take back the lead.

Valley Christian High School Football Schedule

Ja’Sean Lindsey on the next drive would bounce outside and breaking a couple tackles finds the end zone before the end of the first half to give Valley Christian the 20-10 lead.

Valley Christian would pile on from there, Lindsey would punch in another rushing touchdown from a couple yards out to push the lead to 28-10.

Later in the half, United Local trying to mount a comeback drive, but the ball would be stripped loose and Marquez Gibbs would scoop it and score it.

Valley Christian comes out with a huge and impressive win over United Local 36-17.

