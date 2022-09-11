Auburn and Penn State meet in two days at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the Tigers will be looking to avenge a 28-20 defeat in Happy Valley last season. There’s a ton that’s changed for both teams, but some of the main components are still around for both sides as well. With the script flipping to the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium, the folks over at Black Shoe Diaries have given us a little insight on what to expect from PSU on Saturday.

