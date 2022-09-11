Read full article on original website
Auburn and Penn State meet in two days at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the Tigers will be looking to avenge a 28-20 defeat in Happy Valley last season. There’s a ton that’s changed for both teams, but some of the main components are still around for both sides as well. With the script flipping to the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium, the folks over at Black Shoe Diaries have given us a little insight on what to expect from PSU on Saturday.
Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, September 17th, 2022. TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson/Jenny Dell. Stream: CBS College Football Streaming (Paramount+) Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Perfect...
