ESPN
Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24
LAC--FG Hopkins 31, 5:58. LAC--Horvath 1 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 14:57. KC--McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Ammendola kick), 11:38. LAC--M.Williams 15 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 9:52. KC--Ju.Watson 41 pass from Mahomes (Ammendola kick), 7:22. Fourth Quarter. KC--FG Ammendola 19, 14:58. KC--Ja.Watson 99 interception return (Ammendola kick), 10:29. KC--FG...
ESPN
Houston 5, Oakland 2
HBP--Moll (Bregman). WP--McCullers Jr.. Umpires--Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson. T--3:14. A--26,543 (41,168). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames injuries to Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker on Arizona Cardinals' field
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid blamed the turf in Arizona for injuries to two key Kansas City Chiefs players in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie with a hamstring injury. An ankle injury to kicker Harrison Butker forced the Chiefs to use a safety, Justin Reid, to kick two extra points and to kickoff.
ESPN
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2
HBP--Anderson (Donovan). Umpires--Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild. T--2:45. A--44,901 (45,494). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
ESPN
Arizona 4, San Diego 0
A-lined out for Luplow in the 7th. b-flied out for Nola in the 8th. c-grounded out for Profar in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Rivera in the 8th. E--Wilson (1). LOB--San Diego 4, Arizona 5. 2B--Drury (5). HR--Marte (11), off Manaea; Rivera (6), off Manaea; C.Kelly (7), off Martinez. RBI--Marte (50), Rivera (14), C.Kelly (33), Walker (80).
ESPN
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
DP--Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB--Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B--Stott (16), Marsh (4), Cooper (30), Leblanc (8). 3B--Marsh (2). HR--Schwarber (38), Groshans (1), De La Cruz (9). SF--De La Cruz (3). Umpires--Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T--3:02. A--7,877 (36,742). This story is from ESPN.com's...
ESPN
Gonzalo Higuain's brace lifts Inter Miami over Crew
Gonzalo Higuain scored a goal Tuesday -- and Wednesday -- in the same match to help Inter Miami keep their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Crew in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Higuain gave Miami (11-13-6, 39 points) the lead in the 25th minute before Cucho Hernandez...
ESPN
Miami football and Mario Cristobal remain a perfect pairing
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- In the middle of the toughest professional decision of his life, Mario Cristobal dialed a familiar phone number. Over 3,000 miles from Eugene, Oregon, in Stuart, Florida, Dennis Lavelle picked up. Cristobal wanted to know what his former high school coach at Christopher Columbus High thought of the move that, at that point, Lavelle had only heard rumors about: Cristobal's potential return to Miami as the Hurricanes' new head coach.
ESPN
Colorado Rockies release veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin
The Colorado Rockies released veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin on Thursday. The 34-year-old pitcher, in his 14th major league season, was 4-2 with a 7.61 ERA in 35 appearances this season. He had agreed to a $1.25 million deal for 2022. Chacín is 85-91 with a 4.18 ERA in 227 starts...
