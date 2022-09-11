ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Atlanta's Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina --  Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey.
MLS
ESPN

Gonzalo Higuain's brace lifts Inter Miami over Crew

Gonzalo Higuain scored a goal Tuesday -- and Wednesday -- in the same match to help Inter Miami keep their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Crew in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Higuain gave Miami (11-13-6, 39 points) the lead in the 25th minute before Cucho Hernandez...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Deportivo Pereira

45' Second Half begins América de Cali 0, Deportivo Pereira 1. 45'+3' First Half ends, América de Cali 0, Deportivo Pereira 1. 45'+3' José Sinisterra (Deportivo Pereira) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andrés Correa with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy