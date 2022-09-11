Read full article on original website
SF Giants pitcher sent to minors after 'disrespectful' incident with Gabe Kapler
"It came out in a disrespectful way toward him."
SFGate
Cincinnati-St. Louis Runs
Reds second. Donovan Solano flies out to deep right field to Lars Nootbaar. Aristides Aquino called out on strikes. Nick Senzel homers to center field. Spencer Steer flies out to center field to Tyler O'Neill. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Cardinals 0. Reds third....
MLB・
SFGate
Kansas City-Minnesota Runs
Twins first. Kyle Garlick grounds out to third base, Bobby Witt Jr. to Nick Pratto. Carlos Correa homers to left field. Jose Miranda strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela singles to shortstop. Gary Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Daniel Lynch to Nick Pratto. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
MLB・
SFGate
Díaz homers in 7th to break tie, Astros beat A's 5-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. had a solid start and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. At 94-50, American League-leading Houston’s magic number to clinch a postseason spot is one. The...
