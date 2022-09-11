ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati-St. Louis Runs

Reds second. Donovan Solano flies out to deep right field to Lars Nootbaar. Aristides Aquino called out on strikes. Nick Senzel homers to center field. Spencer Steer flies out to center field to Tyler O'Neill. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Cardinals 0. Reds third....
Kansas City-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Kyle Garlick grounds out to third base, Bobby Witt Jr. to Nick Pratto. Carlos Correa homers to left field. Jose Miranda strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela singles to shortstop. Gary Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Daniel Lynch to Nick Pratto. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
Díaz homers in 7th to break tie, Astros beat A's 5-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. had a solid start and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. At 94-50, American League-leading Houston’s magic number to clinch a postseason spot is one. The...
