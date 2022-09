HENDERSON, Nev. -- Nathan MacKinnon expects to sign contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche soon, and it could make him the highest-paid player in the NHL. MacKinnon wants to get something done before the season starts next month, adding he'll shelve talks if an agreement isn't reached by Oct. 12 when the reigning champions raise their Stanley Cup banner and begin their title defense.

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO