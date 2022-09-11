Read full article on original website
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro’s two candidates for mayor spoke to people at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens on Thursday. The forum allowed Republican candidate Bill Dieruf and Democratic candidate Craig Greenburg to discuss their plans for parks and green space, if elected. Dieruf highlighted some of the parks...
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
Give for Good Louisville underway, benefiting organizations like Whitney/Strong
Needs of neighbors versus needs of homeless stir debate in Metro Council. A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and others who camp or store belongings on public property.
Simmons College hosts ‘Old School’ celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College of Kentucky dedicated and unveiled the new name of the “Old Central High School” Building Thursday. According to the college, the new building will be called the Ida B. Wells Hall. This building is known for being the birthplace of black education...
Give For Good: Churchill Downs
Give For Good: Churchill Downs
Give For Good: Heuser Hearing Institute
Give For Good: Heuser Hearing Institute
Greenberg calls Dieruf comments unhinged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s race heats up surrounding the upcoming justice department report on LMPD. Tuesday, Republican Bill Dieruf called for the city to release everything it knows about it. He said Greg Fischer was stonewalling the information to get fellow Democrat Craig Greenberg elected. Wednesday Greenberg...
Bill Dieruf calls for Louisville to release preliminary DOJ findings; city says there are none
Bill Dieruf calls for Louisville to release preliminary DOJ findings; city says there are none
Breonna Taylor’s neighbors suing Kelly Goodlett, Metro Government
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s neighbors have filed lawsuits against Kelly Goodlett after the former LMPD Officer plead guilty to federal charges in connection to Taylor’s death. According to Attorney Jeffrey Sexton, two of Taylor’s neighbors are suing Goodlett for her guilty plea to federal conspiracy charges...
Needs of neighbors versus needs of homeless stir debate in Metro Council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and others who camp or store belongings on public property. People protesting called it “unnecessary,” “misguided” and “cruel.”. Reflecting a growing strain to manage expectations of access...
Boone’s appealing order to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs. The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back. Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued...
UofL Health holds Lymphoma Awareness Day virtual discussion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Health recognized Lymphoma Awareness Day on Thursday by hosting a virtual event to talk about the signs and symptoms of the disease. Dr. Mohamed Hegazi, an oncologist with UofL Health, spoke about to watch out for. He said lymphoma is a cancer that...
Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame indicts 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were indicted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released additional details on how a 7-year-old died while in foster care back in July. Officials identified the 7-year-old as Ja’Ceon Terry, who died on July 16 at Norton Children’s Hospital. Terry lived within the Bellewood and Brooklawn foster care facility in Bashford Manor.
Funding for Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center completed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League announced on Wednesday that funding for the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center has been completed with the community’s help. Planning for development of the $53 million athletic complex, located at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., began in 2017. The facility’s...
First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and the Louisville Metro Police Department partnered to provide swift water rescue training to first responders. Around a dozen agencies from Kentucky and surrounding states practiced their skills in the water on Wednesday. First responders were able to practice moving through water in the...
Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library announced its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back after a two-year hiatus. Family S.T.E.A.M. Day will be celebrated at the South Central Regional Library, located at 7300 Jefferson Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will...
‘Keep calm and collected:’ Louisville drivers prepare for I-71 closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers are preparing to endure and navigate a 10-day closure of Interstate 71 starting Friday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway). The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.
JCPS bus driver recognized for keeping students safe amid father’s school bus outburst
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver was honored on Tuesday for keeping students safe after a man was caught on camera getting onto the bus and threatening students. Tim Franklin was the driver of Bus #2047, sending students home from Carter Elementary on the afternoon...
JCPS Security find gun in student’s backpack at Western High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Western High School students after a gun was found during a routine search. Western High School principal Michael Kelly said in the letter that a routine weapon and drug search was performed Tuesday morning by JCPS Security. During...
