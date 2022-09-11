Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Recalls Blown Super Bowl Lead After Matt Ryan HOF Ball Was Numbered '283'
Even when Matt Ryan is being recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he is still the butt of the joke. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback topped 60,000 career passing yards on Sunday, making the game-used ball a piece of memorabilia as the eighth player to reach the milestone. The...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Says He Could Go 4 Days Without Showering as Assistant Coach
With bigger responsibilities comes better hygiene, at least for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel explained the change in his weekly schedule compared to last year:. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers after serving as the run game coordinator for the previous...
Bleacher Report
Clemson DT Bryan Bresee's Sister, Ella, Dies of Brain Cancer at Age 15
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced Thursday his 15-year-old sister, Ella, died from cancer. The Associated Press reported Ella was "battling an aggressive form of brain cancer." Bryan posted a statement on Instagram alongside pictures with his sister:. "My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' T.J. Watt Placed on IR After Suffering Pec Injury, Likely Out 6 Weeks
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed T.J. Watt on injured reserve because of a torn pectoral muscle and signed edge-rusher David Anenih, the team announced Thursday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Watt won't require surgery and could return after six weeks rather than miss the rest of the season.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs 1st-Round Pick Trent McDuffie Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury; Out 4 Games
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, it announced Tuesday. McDuffie, who suffered the injury in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, will be sidelined for at least the next four games. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters...
Bleacher Report
Reggie Bush Talks Heisman, USC, Caleb Williams, CFB Playoff and More in B/R Interview
Perhaps the only thing scarier for any college football defender than having to go up against Reggie Bush during his USC days is the idea of going up against him in today's Trojans offense. Because arguably the most electrifying player in college football history might have been even better with...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks
In Week 1 of the NFL season, you should expect to see a few surprises. This year, two teams expected to struggle, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, not only covered spreads but won outright against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, correspondingly. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent...
Bleacher Report
NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen After Week 1 Injuries
Week 1 was a good reminder that many NFL teams are one injury away from looking totally different. Injuries are one of the most important and unfortunate realities of football. Players get hurt all the time, highlighting how depth is a crucial part of roster building. Multiple players went down...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once. On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Yet sometimes the...
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 3
In a 15-hour stretch, we were reminded why we love college football. No, we didn’t need a reminder. This love is forever. But when those plans are abandoned, college football thrives. For a moment, put aside the point spreads. We’ll tackle those momentarily. Instead, let us celebrate the chaos...
Bleacher Report
Report: J.C. Jackson to Return from Ankle Injury, Make Chargers Debut vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will make his season debut on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Jackson missed the team's Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while nursing an ankle injury. Jackson, who underwent an ankle procedure last month, was...
Bleacher Report
Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
Bleacher Report
Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury
Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
Bleacher Report
Kayvon Thibodeaux 'Really Confident' He'll Return from Injury for Giants Debut Week 2
New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was forced to sit out the 2022 season opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a sprained MCL suffered in the second preseason game, but it sounds like he's nearly ready to return to the field. Thibodeaux told reporters Thursday he believes...
Bleacher Report
Jackson State's Travis Hunter Signs NIL Deal with Michael Strahan Lifestyle Brand
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter signed a name, image and likeness deal with Michael Strahan, including the Hall of Famer's clothing and lifestyle line and new skincare and shaving brand, Michael Strahan Daily Defense. Hunter, the consensus best player in the 2022 recruiting class and a trailblazer for HBCUs, is...
Bleacher Report
Concussions Dropped More Than 50 Percent for Players Who Wore Guardian Caps, NFL Says
The NFL has revealed that concussions dropped significantly among players who wore the league-mandated Guardian Caps during training camp this summer compared to the previous three years. Citing data provided by the NFL, ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted concussions decreased by more than 50 percent among the four position groups—offensive line,...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues
Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Has 'Outside Chance' at Returning from Injury in Week 6
The showdowns between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are always some of the most important in the NFC East race, and Dak Prescott may be ready to go for their Week 6 clash. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "there was a lot of optimism after the surgery" for the...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Respond to Andy Reid's Claims Loose Turf Caused Chiefs' Injuries
The Arizona Cardinals defended State Farm Stadium after Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the loose turf was a contributing factor to cornerback Trent McDuffie's hamstring injury and kicker Harrison Butker's ankle injury in Sunday's game. "The entire field was replaced on Monday, August 22nd—the day after the...
NFL, college football, golf, NASCAR pack weekend sports slate
MIAMI, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More than 100 college football and NFL matchups, dozens of MLB and soccer games and a LIV Golf tournament fill the weekend sports schedule. A boxing title fight and NASCAR Cup Series playoff race also will air. But the football slate for the college and...
