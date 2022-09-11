Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online Newspaper
KMOV
Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
KMOV
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The phone call came in the middle of the night. The phone call nobody wants to get. “We got woke up from a call from my mother,” Ann Grue remembered. “Around 1:30 I think. She said ‘we’re out in your area. We need to come by and tell you something.’”
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Lakefront mid-century estate in Chesterfield
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
KMOV
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple St. Louis robberies
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is going to prison for 14 years after multiple robberies in St. Louis, including ones he did while wearing a GPS ankle bracelet from previous crimes. According to court documents, Darrion Gardner and another person robbed a T-Mobile store on Lackland Road in...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Long Meadow Rescue Ranch
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Long Meadow Rescue Ranch helps rescue farm animals. News 4′s Steve Harris shows how the ranch helps a wide range of animals in need of a home.
KMOV
Ferguson police: 12-year-old at center of AMBER Alert believed to be with sister
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes, Ferguson police now say they believe she is with her sister. The AMBER Alert stated Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School on Monday around 2:30 pm. Police said...
KMOV
Man critically injured after shooting in Soulard bar
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City police are on the hunt for a suspect after a shooting inside a Soulard bar. The shooting happened inside Henry’s Bar on Allen Avenue near 8th Street before 1 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found a man conscious and breathing but shot in the stomach and head.
KMOV
Man arrested, charged in House Springs murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 29-year-old Arnold man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 46-year-old House Springs, Missouri man. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Eric Collins Wednesday in the homicide of Michael Gray, who died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
KMOV
St. Louis Unsolved
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later. Who stabbed and killed Marcy Macinski? It's been 35 years and the family is still asking questions. ‘She fought to the end’ | The tragic murder of BeeBee Williams and the 30-year search for...
KMOV
Man stabbed to death in Festus, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 60-year-old man was stabbed and died from his injuries in Festus Tuesday night. Festus Police said officers responded to 516 Briar Ridge around 10:20 p.m. and found the man with stab wounds. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson and later died. The man has not been identified.
KMOV
Community leaders distributing NaloxBoxes as opioid overdoses rise in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the number of opioid overdoses skyrocket in St. Louis, people are hitting the streets, battling to save lives. Their weapon of choice comes in the form of small, red and white boxes. Community leaders are fanning out across St. Louis, distributing this medicine to...
KMOV
St. Louis CITY SC opens team store at Centene Stadium
Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes. News 4's Taylor Holt covered the breaking news the morning of Sept. 14, 2022.
KMOV
2 persons of interest identified after man, 46, killed in House Springs
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified two persons of interest after a man was killed in House Springs Tuesday night. Investigators said Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs, died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill around 8:45 p.m. The...
KMOV
Woman accused of stealing from, assaulting elderly man in Clayton
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of assaulting an elderly man during a burglary in Clayton. Authorities say the incident happened on Labor Day. Douglass, 54, is accused of assaulting the victim and stealing several items him, including jewelry. Douglass is known to...
KMOV
Florissant bank manager accused of defrauding elderly customers
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Florissant bank manager is accused of defrauding elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins was indicted last week on four felony counts of bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
KMOV
Man arrested in connection with Ironton church fire
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a church fire investigation. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, while responding to a call about threats being made to family by Brendan Harris, they found items that were stolen from the church.
KMOV
93-year-old Union/Lindell bridge slated for replacement
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The intersection of Union Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard is also a bridge that spans Forest Park Parkway and was built in 1929. A second, Companion Bridge, was added in 1961 to span the MetroLink line. Both are considered structurally deficient and are scheduled to be replaced.
KMOV
Grand opening celebrates completion of Merchants Bridge project
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – After years of construction, Merchants Bridge reopened Thursday. The Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis hosted a grand reopening to celebrate the completion of the $222 million project to replace the bridge that links Missouri and Illinois. There was almost a decade of planning and advocacy and four years of construction put into the project, which doubles the bridge’s capacity.
KMOV
STL area law enforcement stress what to do after finding stolen Kia or Hyundai
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Doing everything it takes did not stop North City resident Tennille Kenny from becoming the latest victim of the growing trend of Kia and Hyundai car thefts in the Metro. “I took all the necessary precautions and steps that I needed to take,” said Kenny....
