KMOV

Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
KMOV

Man critically injured after shooting in Soulard bar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City police are on the hunt for a suspect after a shooting inside a Soulard bar. The shooting happened inside Henry’s Bar on Allen Avenue near 8th Street before 1 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found a man conscious and breathing but shot in the stomach and head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man arrested, charged in House Springs murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 29-year-old Arnold man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 46-year-old House Springs, Missouri man. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Eric Collins Wednesday in the homicide of Michael Gray, who died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Unsolved

Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later. Who stabbed and killed Marcy Macinski? It's been 35 years and the family is still asking questions. ‘She fought to the end’ | The tragic murder of BeeBee Williams and the 30-year search for...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man stabbed to death in Festus, police say

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 60-year-old man was stabbed and died from his injuries in Festus Tuesday night. Festus Police said officers responded to 516 Briar Ridge around 10:20 p.m. and found the man with stab wounds. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson and later died. The man has not been identified.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Woman accused of stealing from, assaulting elderly man in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of assaulting an elderly man during a burglary in Clayton. Authorities say the incident happened on Labor Day. Douglass, 54, is accused of assaulting the victim and stealing several items him, including jewelry. Douglass is known to...
KMOV

Florissant bank manager accused of defrauding elderly customers

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Florissant bank manager is accused of defrauding elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins was indicted last week on four felony counts of bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Man arrested in connection with Ironton church fire

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a church fire investigation. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, while responding to a call about threats being made to family by Brendan Harris, they found items that were stolen from the church.
IRONTON, MO
KMOV

93-year-old Union/Lindell bridge slated for replacement

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The intersection of Union Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard is also a bridge that spans Forest Park Parkway and was built in 1929. A second, Companion Bridge, was added in 1961 to span the MetroLink line. Both are considered structurally deficient and are scheduled to be replaced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Grand opening celebrates completion of Merchants Bridge project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – After years of construction, Merchants Bridge reopened Thursday. The Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis hosted a grand reopening to celebrate the completion of the $222 million project to replace the bridge that links Missouri and Illinois. There was almost a decade of planning and advocacy and four years of construction put into the project, which doubles the bridge’s capacity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

