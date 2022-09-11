ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley A Quote Machine At Intro Presser

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rkis_0hqZjbSd00

The very quotable point guard was not lacking for comment.

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley enjoyed his first chat with assembled media as a Laker this past Tuesday. The 34-year-old was his typical confident and verbose self.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“What I can add is a willingness to be prepared every day,” Beverley informed reporters at the Lakers' El Segundo practice facility, the UCLA Health Training Center (hat tip to Mike Trudell of Lakers.com for the quote). “Preparation is really big for me. My will ability. Willingness to be at practice on time, willingness to compete every day, willingness to win a lot of games and potentially go to the playoffs. A will factor.”

Trudell indicates that Beverley's teams have consistently boasted a top-10 net rating across each of his first 10 NBA seasons. In fact, teams featuring the 6'1" vet out of the University of Arkansas have actually had a top-five net rating for nine of those seasons. Last year, Beverley's then-team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, had a 3.7 net rating (a metric that gauge's a team's point advantage across 100 possessions), good for the fifth best such measurement in the entire league.

Beverley was blunt about how he saw himself helping L.A. return to the postseason in 2021-22. "I just feel like they didn't make the playoffs last year [the team's paltry 33-49 finish made them the No. 11 seed in the West]," he said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN . "We're being honest, that's just the truth, so you can see all the banners, but you know, it's what have you done for me lately? And lately, [the Lakers] haven't been a good team. And I'm here. Obviously, Coach [Darvin] Ham is here."

The three-time All-Defensive Teamer has yet to miss a postseason during his NBA run, and he's hoping to keep that trend going in year 11.

When discussing each of his prior teams -- the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Timberwolves -- Beverley remained confident about his impact, reports Jovan Buha of The Athletic . “I changed the culture of all three of them,” Beverley said. “I am trying to implement what I feel like has worked over the past years, and that is the closer you are, the more you are a team, the more you spend together, the better you’ll be as a team... If you can’t have those tough conversations amongst each other, you damn sure ain’t going to have them in front of 20,000 people when the crowd is going against you. So my thing has always been camaraderie, team, team, team. If you do that and play hard, you just let the dominoes fall wherever they fall from there.”

When asked about his fit with new teammate Russell Westbrook, Beverley shrugged off any concerns about a possibly awkward on-court dynamic.

“I actually think it’s perfect,” Beverley said. “I shoot a ton out of the right corner wing. He posts on the left wing out of ATO’s [offensive sets run after time outs], he likes to post on the right wing. I shoot 50% from the left corner three. It works. To have another ballhandler out there with me, obviously with LeBron also, the more ballhandlers the better you are as a team." Westbrook remains an excellent passer, having dished out 7.1 assists last season, though he can't be trusted with the basketball in his mitts at the end of regulation. The 6'3" UCLA product also ranked second in the league last season in cumulative turnovers (295). Perhaps the pairing between Westbrook and Beverley could work, but it might behoove L.A. to separate the duo before the end of games.

“He cares about his teammates,” Beverley's new head coach Darvin Ham raved about L.A.'s new acquisition (per Buha). “He lives and breathes team. He’s a hell of an individual and team defender. But his goal, really, hasn’t been accolades. It’s been his impact on winning basketball."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Was So Poor That He Would Have Just One Meal A Day At 11 PM After Basketball Practice, And Once He Made It To The NBA He Only Ate 1/4 Of The Food Because Of How He Was Raised

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. The Greek Freak helped the Milwaukee Bucks end their championship drought in 2021 and is currently in the prime of his career. At the age of just 27, Giannis already has a Hall of Fame resume, and when...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Steph Curry To Ink $1 Billion Lifetime Contract With Under Armour

Steph Curry is reportedly on the verge of signing a lucrative lifetime contract with Under Armour. The deal could potentially net the 4-time NBA champion more than $1 billion. The news, which has been revealed in Rolling Stone, comes as Curry’s current deal with the brand is scheduled to end in 2024. According to reports, the lifetime contract will also include Curry receiving his own subsidiary brand similar to Nike’s groundbreaking deal with NBA icon Michael Jordan. Curry, who began his career with a Nike endorsement, left the swoosh in 2013 to sign with Under Armour for close to $4 million...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Darvin Ham
AllLakers

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Selling Brentwood Home

Current Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook appears to be ready to leave L.A. -- or, at least, Brentwood. Per E.B. Solomont of the Wall Street Journal, Westbrook is fixing to turn quite a profit as he plans to offload his 13,500 square-foot mansion in the cosy neighborhood, near his old UCLA stomping grounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Lakers Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy