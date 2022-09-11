SD Lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Dakota Cash
13-16-18-27-32
(thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
Lotto America
19-24-32-33-52, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $22,210,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
