ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Red-hot Lafayette Christian prepares for Jesuit's stingy defense

Lafayette Christian Academy will play its first road game Friday when the Knights take on Jesuit at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans. The Blue Jays (1-1) have won nine of their past 11 games thanks in large part to a defense that has allowed less than 13 points per game over that span.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building

The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

An all-star jersey for Eli Holstein, early-season success for 5A Livingston schools

Commemorative all-star jersey season comes early to Zachary and its senior quarterback, Eli Holstein, who is set to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game. Meanwhile, success on the field also has come early for Livingston Parish’s Class 5A football teams, including Walker. The Wildcats (2-0) and Denham Springs (2-0) are both unbeaten heading into Week 3.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Zachary, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Denham Springs, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Swimming#High School#Capital City Swim League#St Joseph#Sja La#Brhs La
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Mississippi State on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. This looks like Mike Leach’s best team in his three years at Mississippi State. He has a steady quarterback in Will Rogers, who’s completing 78.6% of his passes, and an experienced defense with solid players along the front. I might’ve picked differently later in the year, but LSU has too many moving pieces right now. At this point, Mississippi State’s further along.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Amite, Comite River flood-fighting projects approved by Metro Council as parishes join forces to clear debris

As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers. The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor

Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy