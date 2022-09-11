Read full article on original website
Fambrough: New LHSAA select/nonselect structure plan shuffles deck, overturns norms
Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year. The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now. Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous...
Red-hot Lafayette Christian prepares for Jesuit's stingy defense
Lafayette Christian Academy will play its first road game Friday when the Knights take on Jesuit at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans. The Blue Jays (1-1) have won nine of their past 11 games thanks in large part to a defense that has allowed less than 13 points per game over that span.
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building
The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
An all-star jersey for Eli Holstein, early-season success for 5A Livingston schools
Commemorative all-star jersey season comes early to Zachary and its senior quarterback, Eli Holstein, who is set to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game. Meanwhile, success on the field also has come early for Livingston Parish’s Class 5A football teams, including Walker. The Wildcats (2-0) and Denham Springs (2-0) are both unbeaten heading into Week 3.
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for its first Lafayette location, secures spot for second one
Crumbl Cookies, a franchised bakery that sells a rotating variety of more than 120 specialty cookies, will open its first of two Lafayette locations later this month. Franchisees Jeff Vaccaro and Casey Field will open in the River Marketplace shopping center at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, on Sept. 30, Vaccaro said.
High school students on a college campus: Charter school moves in to BRCC
Since opening in 2019, GEO Next Generation High School has made its name by busing its students 5 miles west to take courses on the Baton Rouge Community College campus alongside traditional college students, and the high school has now decided to take the next step and move in. BRCC...
Want High School Football Leaders? Here they are after Week 2
Statistics submitted by local/area schools. 294, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 25-36-4. 1 TD. 20, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT.
Train, 18-wheeler, collide in Donaldsonville; road closure could last hours
A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Donaldsonville on Thursday, closing the intersection of La. 70 and La. 3089, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, but the railroad crossing was closed for several hours and reopened Thursday afternoon, the office said in a Facebook post. The...
First it was COVID, then it was Ida. Now the Livingston Parish Fair is finally coming back
Following a two-year hiatus caused by COVID and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish Fair is finally back this October. Since 1937, the fair has only been canceled a handful of times. The 2021 closure was the first time the fair had ever been shuttered for two years in a row.
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Mississippi State on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. This looks like Mike Leach’s best team in his three years at Mississippi State. He has a steady quarterback in Will Rogers, who’s completing 78.6% of his passes, and an experienced defense with solid players along the front. I might’ve picked differently later in the year, but LSU has too many moving pieces right now. At this point, Mississippi State’s further along.
Both sides now: Joseph brothers are impact players on opposite sides of ball for Spartans
Coaches love offensive linemen with aggressive natures and physical strength. They also love defensive linemen with a nose for the ball and a nonstop motor. Having one of the two is a luxury for many high schools. Brothers Sidney and Aiden Joseph give East Ascension both. “They like going against...
After 31 years, Chitimacha Louisiana Open dropped from 2023, future PGA Tour schedules
Acadiana’s premier professional sports franchise is no longer a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. After 31 years of bringing world-class professional golf to the Acadiana area, the PGA Tour informed the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS last week that the tournament would not be a part of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2023 and future schedules.
Southern Jaguars intent on not letting LSU beat them twice as SWAC opener nears
Southern played one of the most important games in its 106-year history during a 65-17 loss at LSU on Saturday. Coach Eric Dooley has warned his team about the follow-up performance. “We can’t let LSU beat us twice,” Dooley said as his team works this week to prepare for its...
Amite, Comite River flood-fighting projects approved by Metro Council as parishes join forces to clear debris
As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers. The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite...
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor
Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
Crash closes I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road on Wednesday, traffic officials say
Both lanes of Interstate 12 East near Hammond were closed because of an accident, Louisiana transportation officials said. I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road was shut down. Traffic was diverted onto Pumpkin Center Road. As of 8 a.m, traffic had backed up to LA 441 (Holden). By the time all...
