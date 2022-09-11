Read full article on original website
Watkins: Returning talent gives Kramos a chance to compete in debut season
As Illinois State softball voyages into a new era under the leadership of Tina Kramos, it will have several bright spots to lean on from last year’s sub-.500 squad. Last week ISU announced that 2022 team MVP Emme Olson will be returning for her fifth year of eligibility. Olson’s impact is proven, coming off back-to-back seasons on the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team.
ISU men's basketball announces 2022-23 conference schedule
The Missouri Valley Conference released the men's basketball conference schedules Thursday, with Illinois State set for six matchups with new MVC opponents. The Redbirds are set to kick off their conference schedule Dec. 1 at new MVC foe, Murray State. The first conference home opener will be played at Redbird...
ISU soccer takes home two MVC weekly awards following 2-0 weekend
Following Illinois State soccer's first two wins of the season, senior Allison Baker and freshman Kelsi McLaughlin took home Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively. Over the two game stretch, Baker recorded three goals, including the first brace of her career to go along with...
ISU women's golf takes sixth at Redbird Fall Invitational behind strong final round
After a middle-of-the-pack start, Illinois State women’s golf managed a stellar final-day comeback for a sixth-place finish in the Redbird Fall invitational. On the first day, Emma Rouger and Kira Wolf both for fifth in the field, shooting a two-round 146. Also placing in the top ten was Vinisha Gunaseelan, who finished ninth individually with a score of 149.
ISU men's golf takes third at Badger Invitational
The ISU men’s golf team finished third at a deep Badger Invitational this weekend, surpassing several power conference schools. Only tournament host Wisconsin and Big-12 Texas A&M outplayed the Birds’ after strong finishes in the final days. Amidst the schools behind ISU in the end were Nebraska, Purdue, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Marquette, Cincinnati, South Florida, and Maryland.
ISU Class of 2026 the largest in 35 years; students express why they chose ISU
Illinois State University’s class of 2026 represents the largest freshman class that ISU has seen in 35 years, reaching a total of 3,983 freshmen. This represents an 18% increase in freshman enrollment and a 2% increase in overall enrollment. The number of total enrolled students at ISU is now...
'Bloodmobile' returns to ISU's campus, students share giving blood experiences
Every single appointment was booked for the first blood drive of the semester on Illinois State University’s quad Tuesday. ImpactLife is the nonprofit and independent organization that made the blood drive possible along with its coordinators, healthcare workers and donors. Dani Craft played a role in the drive as...
ISU's Career Services counters 'all work and no play' with 'Career Karaoke'
Career Services hosted Career Karaoke 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Bone Student Center, combining its services with karaoke, games and free food. Agriculture graduate student Rashmi Dangol attended the event for resume advice. “I wanted to gain some ideas for my resume but mostly some guidance,” Dangol said....
Scholar Michelle Téllez to speak at ISU in honor of Latinx Heritage Month
Celebrating Latinx Heritage Month, Latina/x scholar Michelle Téllez is coming to Illinois State University to speak at 7 p.m. Sept 26. The event will take place in room 238 of Schroeder Hall. It will be free to attend and open to the public. Téllez is a mother, scholar and...
ISU prepares for Election Day, releasing schedule of early voting and polling locations
Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement reminds students to register to vote ahead of midterm elections in November. While the elections are more than a month away, applications to request a Vote by Mail ballot have been available since Aug. 10. Ballots are estimated to arrive around Sept. 29 to those who have requested them.
Person hit by car after Notre Dame game, in serious condition
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person has serious injuries after being hit by a car following the Notre Dame football game. Police got the call just before 7 p.m. Saturday night at Corby Boulevard and Eddy Street. The South Bend Police spokesperson says the male victim was trying...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
Free flu shot clinics to be held by Student Health Services and Mennonite College of Nursing
Illinois State University's Student Health Services and Mennonite College of Nursing will be holding four flu shot clinics during the fall semester. The first three clinics will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the BSC Prairie Room in the Bone Student Center. The...
Crash leaves two ISU students in critical condition outside Pub II, knocks over traffic light
A car crash put two Illinois State University students in critical condition and left one street light knocked over at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Linden Street and College Avenue outside Pub II. According to a press release from the Normal Police Department, the accident involved a...
Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
Chicago Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Northeast portion of Illinois, including Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain. A few thunderstorms are possible. A tough Soldier Field Sunday that'll certainly test the new field. Rain begins early and lasts through the day. Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Northeast potion of Illinois including Cook County until 6 p.m. Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible. It's not out of the question that some areas could see an inch or two, with another half inch or more tonight. Higher amounts are possible toward the Wisconsin line. A breezy high in the upper 60s.Monday has shower chances and a high of just 64. Tuesday begins the start of nice weather. Temps climb into the 70s with some sunshine Tuesday and 80s with sun for the remainder of the 7 day.StatsNormal High- 77Saturday- 84Today- 68Sunrise- 6:28amForecastToday- Rain could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possibl. Breezy. High of 68.Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible, 56.Monday- Showers and 64 degrees.
Illinois' Mysterious $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Faces Fast-Approaching Claiming Deadline
One mysterious Illinois resident has been sitting on millions for several months. On July 29, the Illinois Lottery revealed that a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold the winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket — but since then, the winner has remained silent. “For a prize of...
Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend
If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
