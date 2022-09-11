ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game were:

20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Infowars rep: 'False statements' on Sandy Hook shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A representative for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars empire acknowledged on the witness stand Wednesday that the show and website spread falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. “I don’t think that we disagree that there were false statements made,” Brittany Paz testified at a civil trial involving Jones’ claims that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was staged as a pretext to tighten gun regulations. Paz, a lawyer hired by Jones’ defense to testify on the company’s workings, said she believed Jones didn’t personally investigate the massacre. Nonetheless, he and Infowars repeatedly and falsely said it was a hoax, propped up by actors posing as grieving parents. Multiple Infowars videos featured what Paz called the “crisis actor theory.” “You mean ‘lie’?” plaintiffs’ lawyer Christopher Mattei said, to objections from Jones’ attorney.
WATERBURY, CT
The Associated Press

Man paralyzed in police van back in hospital, suit delayed

The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy