Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A representative for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars empire acknowledged on the witness stand Wednesday that the show and website spread falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. “I don’t think that we disagree that there were false statements made,” Brittany Paz testified at a civil trial involving Jones’ claims that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was staged as a pretext to tighten gun regulations. Paz, a lawyer hired by Jones’ defense to testify on the company’s workings, said she believed Jones didn’t personally investigate the massacre. Nonetheless, he and Infowars repeatedly and falsely said it was a hoax, propped up by actors posing as grieving parents. Multiple Infowars videos featured what Paz called the “crisis actor theory.” “You mean ‘lie’?” plaintiffs’ lawyer Christopher Mattei said, to objections from Jones’ attorney.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO