ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Win 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Win 4 Evening” game were:

8-4-6-3

(eight, four, six, three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

NEW YORK (AP) — As far as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were concerned, there was no better way to honor Roberto Clemente than playing well in a win. On a night particularly meaningful to both of them, Lindor and Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday to extend their slim lead in the NL East as Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field. “It was a special day. There was a lot more buzz around, a lot of happy energy in the building,” Lindor said. “But it’s still a grind. I’m still tired, and I’ll be tired tomorrow. I’m just happy a lot of guys were able to contribute to today’s win, including myself.” Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out a season-best 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day, ceremony at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — For the big leaguers who saw him play, Roberto Clemente was a breathtaking talent and unmistakable force on the field who made a powerful impact on young ballplayers. His selfless humanitarianism left a lasting impression, too. Major League Baseball celebrated its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday, with festivities centered in New York, where the Mets hosted the Hall of Fame outfielder’s former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Clemente died in a plane crash at age 38 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972. To mark the 50th anniversary year of that tragedy, more than a dozen winners of baseball’s treasured Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy and playing excellence joined Clemente family members at Citi Field for the pregame ceremony.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)

Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
RONKONKOMA, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy