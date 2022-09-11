Winning numbers drawn in ‘Win 4 Evening’ game

NEW YORK (AP) — As far as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were concerned, there was no better way to honor Roberto Clemente than playing well in a win. On a night particularly meaningful to both of them, Lindor and Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday to extend their slim lead in the NL East as Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field. “It was a special day. There was a lot more buzz around, a lot of happy energy in the building,” Lindor said. “But it’s still a grind. I’m still tired, and I’ll be tired tomorrow. I’m just happy a lot of guys were able to contribute to today’s win, including myself.” Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out a season-best 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.

