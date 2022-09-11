ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 9-20, White Balls: 16-18
(Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lotto America
19-24-32-33-52, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $22,210,000
Lucky For Life
20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
