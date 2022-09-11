ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
Man killed in Raceland Wednesday night

RACELAND, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Raceland Wednesday night that killed one man. The shooting occurred in the 600 block of St. Louis Street. Officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital sometime later. The homicide...
Multi-structure fire breaks out in St. Charles Parish

LULING, La. — In Saint Charles Parish, firefighters were on the scene of a multi-structure fire in the city of Luling. The fire was on 2nd street near Ellington Avenue and Paul Maillard Road and had spread to three homes, but is now under control. So far there are...
