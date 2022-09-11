Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
Man killed in Raceland Wednesday night
RACELAND, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Raceland Wednesday night that killed one man. The shooting occurred in the 600 block of St. Louis Street. Officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital sometime later. The homicide...
Multi-structure fire breaks out in St. Charles Parish
LULING, La. — In Saint Charles Parish, firefighters were on the scene of a multi-structure fire in the city of Luling. The fire was on 2nd street near Ellington Avenue and Paul Maillard Road and had spread to three homes, but is now under control. So far there are...
Angola hearings continue as advocates fight for Bridge City youth to be held elsewhere
BATON ROUGE, La. — Hearings have been happening in the state capital for the last two days as advocates call for youth not to be held in Angola. A lawsuit filed last month is trying to block state officials from relocating youth from Bride City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish to the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13-year-old arrested after threatening to bring gun to Madisonville Junior High
MADISONVILLE, La. — Police arrested a 13-year-old student after they say he said he was planning to bring a gun to school. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, several students heard one of their classmates say he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday and tell some students to stay home.
Police looking to identify double murder suspect spotted on video in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — There’s surveillance video that Terrebonne Parish authorities said shows the people responsible for a double murder. Authorities just need to know who they are. “Anytime something like this happens our guys work relentlessly, around the clock,” Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said. That...
Judge weighing whether to move violent juvenile offenders to Angola site
BRIDGE CITY, La. — A federal trial to decide whether juvenile offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth can be sent to Angola wrapped up on Thursday after three days of testimony. A federal judge in Baton Rouge heard from state officials along with youth justice advocates who...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0