humboldtsports.com
BIG 5 VOLLEYBALL — Can anyone stop the Tigers?
By Ray Hamill — Big 5 volleyball begins with a bang on Thursday night, as defending league champion Arcata faces a tough opening matchup against perennial contenders Del Norte in Crescent City. It should be a fun few weeks with five competitive teams and multiple contenders for the pennant.
SOCCER ROUNDUP — Defenses shine with three shutouts on opening day
The Eureka and Del Norte boys got the new H-DNL soccer season off to a good start on Tuesday, as did the McKinleyville girls. All three won their opening matchups with a shutout, including a surprising 3-0 win for the Warriors at home to eight-time defending boys league champion Fortuna.
Get ready for a ‘slugfest’ as H-DNL girls soccer returns
By Ray Hamill — Get ready for the next chapter in what is annually one of the most competitive sports in the H-DNL, as the H-DNL girls soccer season kicks off this week. League play officially got under way on Tuesday afternoon, when McKinleyville beat Del Norte 4-0, with the rest of the H-DNL scheduled to play on Wednesday night.
Sundberg leads the field in round two at Del Norte
The Arcata Tigers continued to set the standard in team play in the second round of H-DNL golf this week, but McKinleyville senior Sofie Sundberg stole the show with the best round of the day. Playing at Del Norte, Sundberg shot a round of 94 to pace the field by...
Who are the frontrunners as H-DNL boys soccer kicks off?
By Ray Hamill — The Fortuna boys have begun the defense of their league title in soccer this week, as the new H-DNL season gets under way. The question is can they retain the title they have won eight straight times (really nine if you include the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season), or will one of their rivals step up this year to ensure a new outright champion for the first time in almost a decade.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Former H-DNL players continue to impress
By Ray Hamill — A pair of former former Fortuna Huskies had memorable days on the collegiate football fields over the weekend. Quarterback Daeden Taylor saw some game time for the second straight week and took full advantage of the moment, as Feather River improved to 2-0 with a 70-14 win over Cabrillo.
