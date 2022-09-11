ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

3rd time’s the charm: Matthew McKay settles in as quarterback

The drive from his home in Raleigh to Elon University may only take one hour, but it took quarterback Matthew McKay four years to find his place playing for the Phoenix. McKay began his career at North Carolina State, where he played for two seasons. He then transferred to Montana State University, where he played for one season before finally coming to Elon. McKay, a redshirt senior, said he faced challenges throughout his career and decided Elon would be a great fit for him.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University student expresses concern over stolen belongings

The Student Union Board office is located in the Moseley Center. Sophomore Owen Bramanti’s belongings were stolen from the office. After Elon University sophomore Owen Bramanti said his laptop and book bag were stolen from the Student Union Board office in the Moseley Center last week, he’s had a heightened awareness of the potential for similar incidents on Elon’s campus.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

5 – 7 p.m. Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the independence of Mexico and the Central American countries. Join the Student Union Board for a special Hispanic Heritage Month-themed trivia. For more info, contact @elonsub on Instagram. Sept. 15 – Oct. 5. Diaper Collection. Bins located...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Knowing your rights on Elon University's campus

Following an increased police presence on Elon University’s campus the first weekend of September, which resulted in an increase of alcohol-related citations, some students have questions about what to do if they are stopped by a town or campus police officer. Senior scholar and professor at the Elon University...
ELON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
City
Elon, NC
Elon, NC
Sports
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University hosts one-man retelling of Emmett Till’s story

The opening scene for “Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till” performed at the McCrary Theatre Sept. 15. Mike Wiley, the North Carolina-based actor and playwright of the one-man show “Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till,” said Till’s story — and the gruesome images of his open casket funeral — were catalysts for many famous civil rights activists of the late 1950s and early ’60s. The play recounts the true story of a 14-year-old Black child from Chicago who, on a trip through the Mississippi Delta in 1955, was abducted, tortured and lynched after allegedly whistling at a white woman.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

El Centro kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in vibrant color

El Centro kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month on Medallion Plaza Sept. 15, 2022. The event featured traditional Latin American food, dance, music and more. Elon University students, faculty and staff kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday evening on Medallion Plaza. The event, sponsored by El Centro de Español, is passionately...
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy