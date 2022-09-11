The drive from his home in Raleigh to Elon University may only take one hour, but it took quarterback Matthew McKay four years to find his place playing for the Phoenix. McKay began his career at North Carolina State, where he played for two seasons. He then transferred to Montana State University, where he played for one season before finally coming to Elon. McKay, a redshirt senior, said he faced challenges throughout his career and decided Elon would be a great fit for him.

ELON, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO