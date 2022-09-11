ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL

New Orleans celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW ORLEANS — Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and runs through October 15th. Tens of thousands of people in the New Orleans area have roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. About 25 percent of Jefferson Parish identifies as Hispanic or Latino. So there...
WWL

New Orleans Police Foundation founder defends new NOPD plans

NEW ORLEANS — The founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation defended an $80 million plan for the city's police, touting its economic and safety benefits and pushing back against policy criticisms. Foundation founder John Casbon stood beside Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson as they announced...
WWL

Push for more services in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
WWL

Smoke from Treme house fire rises above New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A shotgun home in Treme caught fire Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of North Robertson Street after 5 p.m. Neighbors tell us the house has been empty for years and regularly has homeless people...
WWL

AG Landry joins Mayor Cantrell's push to end NOPD consent decree

BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her push for to end NOPD's consent decree. Landry filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the consent decree. In his brief, Landry argues that the Consent Decree is "a pernicious threat to federalism and that it should be terminated not only because the NOPD has satisfied the Consent Decree but also because applying the Consent Decree prospectively is no longer equitable."
WWL

New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
WWL

Million-dollar grant will mean big upgrades at Jazz Museum

NEW ORLEANS — Some big changes are coming to the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the museum will receive a $1.1 million grant. Most of the money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed last year. According...
WWL

Businessman talks outside consultants for NOPD, new city plans

NEW ORLEANS — Police and Justice Foundation founder John Casbon discussed changes to the New Orleans Police Department plan and the role of outside consultants, on Thursday, amid city review. Casbon stood alongside Consulting Chief Fausto Pichardo as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced the $80...
WWL

Nun who had been kidnapped in Africa details her captivity

NEW ORLEANS — The video above is from the night it was announced that Sister Suellen Tennyson had been rescued. Sister Suellen Tennyson, the nun that had been kidnapped in West Africa in April and held in captivity until August, detailed her experiences during her captivity in an interview with the Clarion Herald, the newspaper of the New Orleans Archdiocese.
WWL

Draft plan shows dozens of officers will be moved to patrol duty

NEW ORLEANS — A Mike Perlstein investigation uncovered a draft plan from the New Orleans Police Department that will move dozens of officers to street patrols from desk jobs and investigative units. The New Orleans police department has 950 officers, hundreds less than what it's budgeted. Mike Glasser, president...
WWL

Two bike lanes could be removed in City Council vote Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — You don’t often hear about a push to remove infrastructure, but that’s exactly what’s happening in Algiers right now. It’s been less than two years since bike lanes went up on Newton Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Both came with plastic bollards, better known as “flex posts,” that separate bikers from the cars driving by. Since they’ve gone up, they’re also dividing the community.
WWL

Proposal to close NOPD station on Broadway elicits mixed responses

NEW ORLEANS — We're digging deeper into the proposal to revamp the NOPD, in an effort to put more police officers on the streets. Investigative reporter Mike Perlstein first broke what was in the proposed plan, and today we got some reaction about a recommendation to possibly temporarily close the second district police station on Broadway.
WWL

Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
WWL

Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a crash when she veered off the road and hit a tree on Interstate 12 near Highway 11 in Slidell. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, Michelle Gallien was driving west towards Mandeville and drove off...
WWL

WWL

