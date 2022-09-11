Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
New Orleans celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
NEW ORLEANS — Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and runs through October 15th. Tens of thousands of people in the New Orleans area have roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. About 25 percent of Jefferson Parish identifies as Hispanic or Latino. So there...
New Orleans Police Foundation founder defends new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — The founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation defended an $80 million plan for the city's police, touting its economic and safety benefits and pushing back against policy criticisms. Foundation founder John Casbon stood beside Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson as they announced...
Push for more services in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
Smoke from Treme house fire rises above New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A shotgun home in Treme caught fire Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of North Robertson Street after 5 p.m. Neighbors tell us the house has been empty for years and regularly has homeless people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AG Landry joins Mayor Cantrell's push to end NOPD consent decree
BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her push for to end NOPD's consent decree. Landry filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the consent decree. In his brief, Landry argues that the Consent Decree is "a pernicious threat to federalism and that it should be terminated not only because the NOPD has satisfied the Consent Decree but also because applying the Consent Decree prospectively is no longer equitable."
New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
Million-dollar grant will mean big upgrades at Jazz Museum
NEW ORLEANS — Some big changes are coming to the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the museum will receive a $1.1 million grant. Most of the money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed last year. According...
Businessman talks outside consultants for NOPD, new city plans
NEW ORLEANS — Police and Justice Foundation founder John Casbon discussed changes to the New Orleans Police Department plan and the role of outside consultants, on Thursday, amid city review. Casbon stood alongside Consulting Chief Fausto Pichardo as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced the $80...
RELATED PEOPLE
Algiers bike lanes to be removed after unanimous council vote
NEW ORLEANS — With a 7-0 vote, the New Orleans City Council approved Councilmember Freddie King's ordinance to remove 2.2 miles of bike lanes from Algiers. The vote came after nearly two hours of debate from people on both sides of the debate. Some Algiers residents and biking advocates...
Nun who had been kidnapped in Africa details her captivity
NEW ORLEANS — The video above is from the night it was announced that Sister Suellen Tennyson had been rescued. Sister Suellen Tennyson, the nun that had been kidnapped in West Africa in April and held in captivity until August, detailed her experiences during her captivity in an interview with the Clarion Herald, the newspaper of the New Orleans Archdiocese.
New Orleans man is back in hospital after protecting wife from armed intruders
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man is back in the hospital, months after he was shot while protecting his wife from intruders at their Gentilly home. The shooting nearly killed him. “As you know Joe was shot during a home invasion in the end of May,” his wife...
"The unit is uninhabitable" - Residents at Parc Fontaine Apartments speak out about conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Residents at Parc Fontaine in Algiers are speaking out as they say living conditions inside their units are getting worse. From mold to ceiling collapses, tenants said they want things fixed. All the people Eyewitness News spoke to asked we protect their identities because they fear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Draft plan shows dozens of officers will be moved to patrol duty
NEW ORLEANS — A Mike Perlstein investigation uncovered a draft plan from the New Orleans Police Department that will move dozens of officers to street patrols from desk jobs and investigative units. The New Orleans police department has 950 officers, hundreds less than what it's budgeted. Mike Glasser, president...
Two bike lanes could be removed in City Council vote Thursday
NEW ORLEANS — You don’t often hear about a push to remove infrastructure, but that’s exactly what’s happening in Algiers right now. It’s been less than two years since bike lanes went up on Newton Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Both came with plastic bollards, better known as “flex posts,” that separate bikers from the cars driving by. Since they’ve gone up, they’re also dividing the community.
Proposal to close NOPD station on Broadway elicits mixed responses
NEW ORLEANS — We're digging deeper into the proposal to revamp the NOPD, in an effort to put more police officers on the streets. Investigative reporter Mike Perlstein first broke what was in the proposed plan, and today we got some reaction about a recommendation to possibly temporarily close the second district police station on Broadway.
What does the NOPD plan to do to keep its officers on the force?
NEW ORLEANS — 105 New Orleans police officers have retired or resigned this year alone… bringing the current headcount to less than 950 commissioned officers. So how do we build the department back up from here and keep those officers?. The consultants from New York laid out some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
"I cried for about three hours" | 168-year-old Orleans Church needs restoration after fire
NEW ORLEANS — The Austerlitz Street Baptist Church in Uptown New Orleans would typically have a full sanctuary on a Sunday morning, but instead of preaching this Sunday, the pastor was cleaning up. A fire broke out at the 168-year-old church Friday morning. Last Sunday, five days before the...
Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a crash when she veered off the road and hit a tree on Interstate 12 near Highway 11 in Slidell. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, Michelle Gallien was driving west towards Mandeville and drove off...
What's that smell? Lakeview water, sewer line woes frustrating businesses and neighbors
NEW ORLEANS — A clogged, leaky, sewer line has some businesses in Lakeview frustrated. Add that to a running water main just feet away, and you're not going to believe how long the not-so-pleasant situation has been going on. One of the businesses in the building hasn't been able...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0