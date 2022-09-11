Texas A&M equestrian is hosting a Maroon & White scrimmage on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the A&M Hildebrand Equine Complex beginning at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public. The team ended the 2022 spring season as national runners-up for the fifth time, according to 12thMan.com. Returning sophomore Hanna Olaussen was recognized during the spring season as the SEC Freshman Horsemanship Co-Rider of the year, according to 12thMan.com. Returning team standouts senior Emmy Lu-Marsh and Olaussen were awarded NCEA Ariat All-American honors in the spring, according to 12thMan.com. After Sunday’s scrimmage, the team will open the 2022 fall season at home against TCU on Friday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.

