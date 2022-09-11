ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man on the run afterconviction

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police investigating elder abuse lawsuit naming Chesapeake …. Suspects in Portsmouth home invasion caught on camera …. Local journalism students get the opportunity to …. 2 men wanted in deadly South St shooting in Portsmouth. ODU researchers project the possible true cost of …
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)

Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

James City County family takes on VDOT

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Police working hostage situation in Norfolk after …. Hostage situation, shooting under investigation in …. Taking back the community through learning the past …. End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring. Norfolk City Council revises proposal on conditional …. 1 hospitalized...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
NORFOLK, VA

