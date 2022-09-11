Read full article on original website
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Norfolk man on the run afterconviction
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
Person extricated after crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.
Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)
Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Teen riding bike struck by vehicle on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Police say a teen riding a bike was struck by a vehicle in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand project Sept. 15
The James River Strand Project includes improvements to Christopher Newport Park, and a multi-use connection to Victory Landing Park, which will allow guests closer access to the James River.
3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Labor Day weekend shooting at VB Oceanfront
Three men have been arrested following a shooting that injured several people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Labor Day Weekend.
Police investigate shooting on E. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk
Officers were called to a gunshot disturbance around 1:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Ocean View Avenue.
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
Man injured after shooting on E. Ocean View Ave in Norfolk
A man was injured following a shooting in Ocean View in Norfolk early Thursday afternoon.
Police respond to shooting on Whitaker Ln in Norfolk
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk Thursday evening.
Suspects in Portsmouth home invasion caught on camera identified; still wanted
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Virginia Beach Blvd.
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 7:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.
Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in prison
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison on Thursday. Robert Keith Packer had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing...
41-year-old man indicted in connection to January homicide in Virginia Beach
According to police, 41-year-old William Scott was indicted for shooting at an occupied vehicle.
James City County family takes on VDOT
Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
