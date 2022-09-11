Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate North Miami neighborhood after shootings send 5 to hospital
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police swarmed a South Florida neighborhood as an investigation into a pair of shootings that injured five people unfolded. Officers were seen on Northwest 10th Avenue and 131st Street in North Miami after they responded to a call about gunshots in the neighborhood, Wednesday night.
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment in Northeast Miami-Dade; 1 taken to hospital
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in the hospital after an apartment went up in smoke. The fire ignited on Northeast 188th Street, Thursday,. Firefighters vented the home as smoke was seen coming out of the building. the victim was sitting on the ground after the fire broke...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance shows gunman targeting same Sunrise townhome 9 months apart
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise community was rocked by gunfire when, police said, a man opened fire at the same townhome twice, once in January and again last week, hitting the residence while a pregnant woman and small child were inside. Ring surveillance video from Jan. 2 shows a...
WSVN-TV
3 flee into Lauderhill apartment complex after cross-county chase leads to bailout
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for three people who bailed out from a car and fled into an apartment complex in Lauderhill following a high-speed chase that began in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce HD hovered above a white Honda Civic as an FHP trooper sped closer and closer just...
WSVN-TV
Non-profit Feeding South Florida partners with Publix to provide food for families during Hunger Action Month
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - September is hunger action month. Feeding South Florida, in partnership with Publix, is taking action to be part of the solution to put food on the table for families across South Florida. This week alone, nearly 6,300 Publix associates across the southeast rolled up their...
WSVN-TV
Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
WSVN-TV
1 dead in three-car crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash has left one person dead. Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday. A second person involved in the crash was transported as a trauma...
WSVN-TV
Man says arresting officers knocked out his teeth, hit girlfriend at NE Miami-Dade strip mall
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man said police officers used excessive force while detaining his girlfriend in the parking lot of a strip mall, and when he intervened, they beat him so hard that they knocked out his teeth. Cellphone video captured the moment a Miami-Dade Police...
WSVN-TV
Bus collides with vehicle in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus crashed in Miami. The bus collided with another driver in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street, Wednesday. According to police, there were no children on the bus, and the driver was OK. The driver of the car needed help after getting...
WSVN-TV
21-year-old bone marrow recipient meets donor for first time in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an emotional morning at Miami Beach City Hall for a bone marrow recipient who met her donor for the first time. Twenty-one-year-old Olivia Mosely was born with sickle cell disease. Living in Connecticut, Mosely said she always wanted to learn how to snowboard,...
WSVN-TV
Defendant in accidental shooting of 17-year-old girl at Miami Airbnb pleads guilty, will do prison time
MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man who confessed to accidentally shooting a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty in court, as he stood before the victim’s heartbroken family. Hours later, a judge sentenced the 20-year-old to several weeks of jail time, followed by boot camp. Michael McGowan was 17 years old...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old speaks out after surviving gunshot in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old survivor spoke to just one station about being shot over a cellphone. He’s now at home after a stay in the hospital, and he’s living with some painful reminders of what happened. “I got shot right here, and then it came...
WSVN-TV
2 men in police custody, accused of fraudulent activities in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been caught and cuffed. The duo is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a South Florida dealership. It happened at Z Motors in North Lauderdale. Officials said William Tyler and Walfredo Misas Cruz, two former employees, took part in...
WSVN-TV
Video shows 2 women beating Olsen Middle School student, 11, outside campus
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women are accused of ambushing and beating up a student outside of Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach after classes in a fight documented on cellphone video that has since gone viral, and now the 11-year-old victim’s daughter is demanding action. The child’s...
WSVN-TV
Family demands answers surrounding death of loved one while in BSO custody near Fort Lauderdale
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A family is demanding answers after their loved one was arrested and later died in police custody. It has been a difficult time for the family of Casheve Brady, as the mystery of what caused his death to them continues to remain unknown.
WSVN-TV
3 people transported to hospital following crash in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash sent three people to the hospital. Two vehicles collided at 3561 W. Sunrise Blvd, Wednesday afternoon. The crash was possibly weather related as quick moving storms came throughout the area, which caused low visibility on the roadways. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of killing 5 in wrong-way crash on Palmetto sued by one of the victim’s family
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman, among four other victims, during a wrong-way wreck is being sued by her family. On Thursday, the family spoke up publicly for the first time to announce they were suing 30-year-old Maiky Simeon, who they said killed Briana Pacalagua during the tragic crash.
WSVN-TV
Fire crews extinguish grass fire in Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - An overpass median was engulfed in flames near a road in South Florida. The grass fire started near Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue in Allapatah, Tuesday morning. Fire crews were on the scene as they extinguished the blaze and had it under control. Please check...
