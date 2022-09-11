ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
North Miami, FL
North Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Opa-locka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Carjackers#Dog Days#Flyers#The Blind
WSVN-TV

1 dead in three-car crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash has left one person dead. Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday. A second person involved in the crash was transported as a trauma...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WSVN-TV

Bus collides with vehicle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus crashed in Miami. The bus collided with another driver in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street, Wednesday. According to police, there were no children on the bus, and the driver was OK. The driver of the car needed help after getting...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

3 people transported to hospital following crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash sent three people to the hospital. Two vehicles collided at 3561 W. Sunrise Blvd, Wednesday afternoon. The crash was possibly weather related as quick moving storms came throughout the area, which caused low visibility on the roadways. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire crews extinguish grass fire in Allapatah

MIAMI (WSVN) - An overpass median was engulfed in flames near a road in South Florida. The grass fire started near Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue in Allapatah, Tuesday morning. Fire crews were on the scene as they extinguished the blaze and had it under control. Please check...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy