College Sports

humboldtsports.com

Local JV teams look to keep unbeaten start going

By Ray Hamill — Just three weeks into the season there are no undefeated H-DNL varsity football teams, although the same cannot be said of the JVs. In fact, a trio of H-DNL teams have been very impressive in the early going and are each off to a 3-0 start.
HIGH SCHOOL
Loggers, Crusaders get set to renew their rivalry

By Ray Hamill — The Eureka Loggers and St. Bernard’s Crusaders will face off at Albee Stadium on Friday night in the first of two meetings between the two crosstown rivals this year. The rivalry has grown in recent seasons since St. Bernard’s switched to the Big 4,...
EUREKA, CA

