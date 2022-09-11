Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Local JV teams look to keep unbeaten start going
By Ray Hamill — Just three weeks into the season there are no undefeated H-DNL varsity football teams, although the same cannot be said of the JVs. In fact, a trio of H-DNL teams have been very impressive in the early going and are each off to a 3-0 start.
humboldtsports.com
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Golf, football and baseball all feature this week
By Ray Hamill — McKinleyville senior Sofie Sundberg had the round of the week in H-DNL girls golf at Del Norte on Monday, as she moved back to the top of the league standings once agin. The defending H-DNL champion sot a 94 to pace the field by five...
Scorebook Live
Bridgeport runs away from Benbrook with explosive second half, wins third straight at AT&T Stadium
Led by quarterback Mason McComis and running back Cole Pritchard's eight combined touchdowns, Bridgeport stayed red-hot offensively Thursday as the Bulls won their third straight game in a 56-21 runaway victory over Benbrook at AT&T Stadium
humboldtsports.com
Loggers, Crusaders get set to renew their rivalry
By Ray Hamill — The Eureka Loggers and St. Bernard’s Crusaders will face off at Albee Stadium on Friday night in the first of two meetings between the two crosstown rivals this year. The rivalry has grown in recent seasons since St. Bernard’s switched to the Big 4,...
