Arizona State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

4-7-6

(four, seven, six)

¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize of $500. ¶ Lesser amounts ranging from $330 to $40 are awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.

