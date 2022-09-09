ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAILY MAIL COMMENT: The enduring power of the monarchy

As each hour passes, the collective sense of loss felt for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II grows ever more palpable.

We see it outside Buckingham Palace, where thousands of mourners, young and old, have braved the unpredictable weather to bid farewell to the mother of our nation.

We see it around the globe, where reports of her death led every news bulletin and world leaders have lined up to pay tribute to her extraordinary life.

After such a long and exemplary reign, it is right and fitting that over the next fortnight we will commemorate her passing with all the pomp and glory in Britain’s considerable armoury, leaving the rest of the world looking on in envious awe.

But with our longest-serving monarch gone, it is certain republicans will seek to exploit her death as an excuse to do away with our constitutional monarchy and continue their clamour for an elected head of state.

For years, Her Majesty’s near faultless custodianship and universal respect have left their movement depressed and demoralised. But with the country in the midst of transition, those previously inaudible whines will grow ever louder.

Doubtless they will trot out their usual well-worn arguments as to whether a modern democracy should be headed by someone who is only in place through accident of birth.

And while it is true the role of sovereign can sometimes appear anachronistic and symbolic, it is of crucial importance to the functioning of our democracy.

It brings both continuity and stability. By remaining above the fray of partisan politics, our head of state ensures the smooth transfer of power between governments.

On top of that, it has the ability to bring the country together in a way that no elected official possibly can.

For these vital reasons, the new King will need to show all of his mother’s deftness in diplomacy in order to silence the inevitable howls of protest which will greet his coronation.

Thankfully, however, there is every reason to feel confident that Charles has the makings of a fine monarch.

As Prince of Wales, he showed himself to be not just a passionate advocate for good causes, but also a prescient one.

His views on the environment and farming, for example, were dismissed by critics at the time as the rantings of an eccentric. But they have now become mainstream.

His impromptu walkabout outside the Palace yesterday, followed by a heartfelt address to the nation, demonstrated just how at ease with himself the once petulant prince has become.

Much credit for this must surely go to his wife Camilla, whose easy-going charm and humility has won over a once sceptical public. Her steady support as Queen in the years ahead will be invaluable.

As well as having the love of his life by his side, His Majesty will be able to rule confidently in the knowledge that Prince William and his elegant wife Kate’s star quality and enormous rapport with the public means he already has ready-made royal successors waiting in the wings.

Doubtless it remains a source of deep regret for Charles that his second son Harry and wife Meghan have declined to serve in this regenerated royal set-up to pursue commercial deals in America.

But the choice to do so was theirs and theirs alone.

No one has done more to capture the very essence of the monarchy than our dear departed Queen. Her commitment to her people remained undimmed right to the end. May God bless her.

Now it is up to King Charles to step up and carry forward the glittering legacy she leaves behind for future generations.

