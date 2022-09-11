Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting.
At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
