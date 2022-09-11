ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting.

At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

