St. Marys hits passing gear early to lap Spencerville
St. Marys' fast beginning disarmed Spencerville, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-1 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. St. Marys breathed fire in front of Spencerville 4-1 to begin the final half.
Lexington sweeps Mount Vernon to conclude first round of league play
MOUNT VERNON -- Lexington head coach Janelle Wyant won't lie: the first half of this season was more difficult than most. Her team had to practice in Clear Fork's gym for three weeks, then in the middle school gym while Lexington Local Schools completed the construction of its new junior/senior high school.
Lane closures coming to I-71 as work continues on Ohio 39
MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
Mid Ohio's READY FOR HIRE summer programs a success
MANSFIELD — Back in June, the Ohio Department of Education awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grants to 161 community-based partners. The Department received more than 700 applications from across the state. Locally, $1.9 million was awarded in two grants to SPARC, one to create summer...
Monarch migration underway across Ohio
COLUMBUS – Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Monarchs may travel 50 to 100 miles per day, making this one of the most impressive migrations in the animal kingdom. The journey may take them thousands of miles before they reach their destination.
Rootstown outclasses Ravenna Southeast
Rootstown put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Ravenna Southeast in a 4-2 decision in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. In recent action on September 8, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown took on Warren John F. Kennedy on September 1 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School. Click here for a recap.
September is Kinship Care Month
MANSFIELD -- In Ohio, over 200,000 children are living in kinship families. Research shows that when they must be apart from their parents, children do better with family whether it be their biological family, or their family of choice such as lifelong family friends, teachers, coaches, or mentors. They do better in school and have fewer physical and mental health challenges.
Alan Mills
Alan C. Mills, 73, of Mount Vernon passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 30, 1949, to Harold and Alice (Dickenson) Mills in Mount Vernon, OH. Alan was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Alan was the owner of Pond Tire in Mount Vernon...
