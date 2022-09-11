PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson couldn’t really put it into words how it felt to pitch a gem in his major league debut. “It was awesome. I don’t really know what to say about it,” the 25-year-old right-hander said after throwing seven shutout innings in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. “It’s just an experience that not many people get to do and I’m going to cherish every moment of it.” Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon Drury — and walked one. He struck out five — including Juan Soto twice — and got 10 groundouts. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes. “It’s high velocity, but he knows where it’s going,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “This was something that he worked a long time for.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 MINUTES AGO