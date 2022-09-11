Read full article on original website
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson couldn’t really put it into words how it felt to pitch a gem in his major league debut. “It was awesome. I don’t really know what to say about it,” the 25-year-old right-hander said after throwing seven shutout innings in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. “It’s just an experience that not many people get to do and I’m going to cherish every moment of it.” Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon Drury — and walked one. He struck out five — including Juan Soto twice — and got 10 groundouts. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes. “It’s high velocity, but he knows where it’s going,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “This was something that he worked a long time for.”
Alle-Kiski Valley girls soccer notebook: Section 2-2A looking fierce
Deer Lakes, Burrell and Freeport have waged some fierce girls soccer battles for several years in Section 2-2A. The early part of this year’s section schedule was no exception. It started Sept. 1 as the Lancers led Freeport, 2-0, only to have the Yellowjackets rally and win in overtime...
Through the Years: 50 years ago, Art Sack lifted Springdale past Hampton
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Springdale workhorse Art Sack ran for 125 yards on 28 carries, including a 60-yard scoring run as the Dynamos knocked off Hampton, 29-16, on Sept. 16, 1972. As a sign of the times, it was one of 20 WPIAL Saturday games.
Jones, Thomas Power Sun As Fast Start Leads to Finals Game 3 Rout
Connecticut got out to a first-quarter lead and didn’t look back, thanks to the play of its two All-Stars.
Latrobe girls upset No. 5 Franklin Regional in Section 3-3A soccer match
You would have thought Latrobe had just won a championship as the girls soccer team’s bus pulled out of Franklin Regional on Wednesday night. There was singing and laughing, and it was loud. The celebration showed just how much a 1-0 Section 3-3A victory over fifth-ranked Franklin Regional meant...
