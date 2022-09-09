ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Are CNN hosts criticizing Biden to save their jobs? Brianna Keilar slammed President for using Marines in speech a day before White House reporter John Harwood was fired with analysts suggesting new boss Chris Licht is 'pulling to the political right'

By Vanessa Serna For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

As CNN undergoes an anti-woke makeover, some speculate the news network might be 'pulling to the political right' and becoming more critical of Joe Biden as staffers try to save their jobs.

News anchor Brianna Keilar slammed the White House after they used US Marines and a red backdrop for Biden's speech against former President Donald Trump and the GOP on September 1.

'Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical,' Keiler wrote on Twitter. 'Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It's wrong when Democrats do it. It's wrong when Republicans do it.'

Keiler has previously criticized Trump, and her comments about Biden apparently 'angered' White House staff, according to The Hill.

Some speculate Keiler's comment about Biden is in response to CNN recently letting go of White House correspondent John Harwood, who was an outspoken critic of Trump and called him 'mentally unwell.'

The news network has been focused on purging itself of the reputation of being a woke media source since Chris Licht, the new CEO, has pledged to make CNN reliable to the public again by halting the slander of Republicans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3la6a6_0hqZi3h500
News anchor Brianna Keilar critiqued President Joe Biden on Twitter after he used US Marines and a red backdrop during a speech to slam former President Trump and the GOP 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plAmP_0hqZi3h500
Keilar said that Biden's speech was not divisive and his use of Marines as a backdrop was not politicizing the military
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DbZK_0hqZi3h500
CNN staffers are afraid of a network-wide purge of woke talent following the sudden firings of White House correspondent John Harwood in September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlyPh_0hqZi3h500
'There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it,' CNN head Chris Licht (pictured) told staffers following the removal of Brian Stelter

Former chief media correspondent Brian Stelter was also fired from CNN in August upon the removal of his show 'Reliable Sources.' He had three more years left in his contract.

Stelter's removal was a result of Licht's vow to clean up the network and move away from opinion broadcasting.

'I want to acknowledge that this is a time of significant change, and I know that many of you are unsettled,' Licht told his staff, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

'There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it.'

Some staff members expressed their concerns about Stelter's departure from the company as an indicator for the removal of other anchors.

'I think people are legitimately sad that Brian is leaving,' someone familiar with the situation told Hollywood Reporter.

'He was a big presence at the network, but (we) understand that Chris has to put his stamp on the network.'

Despite large profile journalists leaving CNN, the news network denies they are shifting to the right, but suggested they are focusing on objective journalism.

'CNN is not shifting from left to right or pursuing a centrist position,' a CNN spokesperson told The Hill. 'We are entirely focused on our core strength and mission - objective journalism presented in a fair and compelling way.

'We will continue to acknowledge different worldviews and experiences. We will always stand up for democracy and call out lies - regardless of their origin. That is not centrism, that is journalism.'

Meanwhile, Matthew Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, told The Hill the company is trying to get rid of those too critical of the GOP.

'The message coming out... is that this is part of a deliberate effort to get rid of people at CNN who are seen as too critical of Donald Trump and Fox News,' Gertz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YosWp_0hqZi3h500
Brian Stelter, former chief media correspondent, was fired in August 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30l149_0hqZi3h500
Stelter had more than three years left on his contract

While Harwood may have been fired on September 2 due to his critical comments toward Trump, he didn't shy away from slamming the former president on his last day at CNN.

Harwood called Trump a 'dishonest demagogue' and agreed with Joe Biden's divisive speech calling the former president and his MAGA supporters 'a threat' to American democracy.

He admitted his statements veered off the path of journalism but maintained his criticisms against Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

'We are brought up to believe there's two different political parties with different points of view and we don't take sides in honest disagreements between them,' he said.

Meanwhile, upon Harwood's departure from the newsgroup, the hashtag #BoycottCNN was trending on Twitter.

John Cooper, the former finance chair for former President Obama, said he started to boycott the newsgroup 'as soon as the network began its shift to the right.'

'If I wanted to watch right-wing propaganda, I'd watch Fox,' he said.

Licht has previously ordered the news network employees to tone down the use of 'Breaking News' graphics, warning they have lost their impact from overuse.

The new CEO officially took over the company in May. He assumed the former role of ousted CNN boss Jeff Zucker following the formation of the network's new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, through a $43 billion merger.

Zucker departed the network abruptly in February after revealing that he had failed to disclose a consensual romance with his top lieutenant Allison Gollust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRIkF_0hqZi3h500
Zucker departed the network abruptly in February after revealing that he had failed to disclose a consensual romance with his top lieutenant Allison Gollust (right in 2011)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pwYt_0hqZi3h500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498GIW_0hqZi3h500
Licht, who officially took over at CNN on May 2, said previously met with Republicans at Capital Hill to get their feedback on the direction of the network

The CEO of the new parent company, David Zaslav, has previously said that he wants to see CNN move away from sensationalism and partisan commentary, and back toward hard news.

Board member John Malone has shared similar sentiments, saying last year: 'I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with.'

Licht has recently met with GOP members on Capital Hill to receive feedback about the company, according to The Hill. He also met with Democrats.

However, critics who don't like CNN's shift have advised Licht leave the company while he can.

'It would behoove Licht to get out ahead of this and explain what CNN is doing and where it is going,' Tom Jones from the Poynter Institute told The Hill.

