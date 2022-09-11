Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for current market downturn
Bitcoin’s [BTC] decline to the $18,500 price region marked the second-lowest low of the bear cycle. As per Glassnode‘s latest report, 11.8% of the coin’s supply has been turned into an unrealized loss. Furthermore, in the last week, the price per BTC rallied from the second lowest...
ambcrypto.com
‘Fidelity mulling over Bitcoin’ reveals this about institutional investors
Boston-based financial services giant Fidelity Investments is reportedly mulling over the option to let its retail clients trade Bitcoin in their brokerage accounts, which add up to more than 34 million accounts. According to The Wall Street Journal, Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Holdings Ltd, one of Fidelity’s earliest crypto clients,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic at $37.5 yet again- where is the battle headed next
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has posted sizeable gains in the past two weeks as the bulls refused to let the price slide beneath the $30 mark. They were able to drive a rally as high as $42 before facing rejection.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Does the ETH Merge have anything to do with the surge in LTC’s hashrate
Litecoin [LTC] and other top cryptocurrencies have been overshadowed by the Ethereum [ETH] Merge for the last few weeks. Interestingly, LTC may have actually benefited from the Merge from a hashrate perspective. An inspection of Litecoin’s hash rate reveals a sharp uptick in the first 10 days of September. Its...
ambcrypto.com
Fameex escort crypto investment: $100,000 contract bear fund quantitative trading platform
As more mainstream financial institutions on the Wall Street enter the crypto financial market, the correlation between cryptocurrencies represented by BTC and ETH and NSDQ increases. The strong interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the surge in the US dollar index have brought a more volatile market for crypto trading.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano-based Aada Finance launches $25k opportunity- Here’s how
Ahead of its launch on 13 September, Cardano-based Aada Finance is offering a $25,000 bug bounty competition; those who can spot critical smart contract vulnerabilities and provide suggestions on fixing them will be eligible for the prize. Aada Finance is the first protocol set to offer NFT lending and borrowing...
ambcrypto.com
$0.063 and $0.061 can be used to buy Dogecoin with stop-loss at…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] was able to find good demand in the $18.6k zone and quickly surged past the $22k mark. In the next few days, $22.6k and the $24k mark could be tested as well. Such a move upward would be greatly beneficial for Dogecoin [DOGE] bulls.
ambcrypto.com
Celsius’s CEO plotting a pivot to custody services- Details inside
Alex Mashinsky, CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, has outlined a plan to pivot his company’s operations from lending services to custody services. The pitch was reportedly made during an internal all-hands meeting on 8 September. A recording of the meeting, which is now circulating on social media, was shared by popular Celsius victim Tiffany Fong who obtained the video from an encrypted anonymous source.
Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday filed a request for the sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to raise fund for its operations. The request was filed with United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District Of New York.
ambcrypto.com
FAMEEX: A crypto game changer tailored for quantitative futures trading enthusiasts
The hype around DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and blockchain shows us that the world of web3.0 is advancing quickly. The crypto sphere flourished with the entry of institutional capital which made what used to be an investment for geeks more fashionable and popular. Huge returns made capital even more motivated to chase profits. Those gains have become elusive in the bear market. The high degree of market control by whales, the quantitative hedging between trading bots, and various financial management tools have made stable and continuous profits an extravagant hope for many holders.
ambcrypto.com
BItcoin [BTC] crashes down to $20k- Is it right time to go short
Bitcoin [BTC] took yet another enormous hit after the disappointing inflation news that was released on 13 September. The brutal Consumer Price Index (CPI) report eventually led to a nearly 10% crash for BTC on the price charts. According to the latest data, BTC was trading at $20,300 after losing...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Evaluating the risk factor post Merge
Customers of renowned US-based cryptocurrency exchange site Coinbase are receiving complete information regarding any risks connected to the impending Merge of Ethereum (ETH). The forthcoming Ethereum upgrade was just discussed in the most recent entry of Coinbase Cloud’s blog. So what are the potential risks?. The latest report from...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Merge done and dusted- assessing its ins, outs, and unseen
The much anticipated Ethereum [ETH] Merge has finally happened and has been announced successful. The transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) of the second most significant blockchain will now make ETH more energy efficient after years of delay. While the Merge occurred a few hours ago today (15 September), many milestones have...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] may be headed for another doomsday as per this analyst
Cardano [ADA] investors’ positive expectations of the upcoming Vasil Upgrade could be shortened. No, it’s not because the upgrade might experience some hiccups, but a focus on the price performance. Renowned trader and analyst, Peter Brand stated via Twitter that ADA was still headed for doom despite the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitpapa enters the Kenyan cryptocurrency market
In the face of the overall negative attitude toward digital assets on the part of financial regulators, P2P marketplaces became the platforms of choice across the entirety of Africa. As the world leader in P2P cryptocurrency exchange, Kenya has drawn a lot of attention from many P2P exchange service providers.
ambcrypto.com
Hashkey receives SFC’s approval to manage crypto portfolio- Decoding details
Hong Kong-based HashKey Capital Limited has been granted a license from the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to manage portfolios invested in 100% virtual assets. Following the uplift of its Type 9 asset management license, HashKey will be able to manage portfolios investing in crypto assets only...
ambcrypto.com
Binance is making it big in India, here’s what you need to know
After a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) took effect in July, the number of Indian users signing up on the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance skyrocketed, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday. As per the publication’s further information, the number of Binance app downloads in India increased to...
ambcrypto.com
Decoding Ethereum’s post Merge scenario and everything in between
OKLink, a leading blockchain explorer, shared some news related to the current Ethereum Mainnet with the Beacon Chain PoS system. At press time, the system Merge of the two systems was 99.75% completed. The complete transition is symbolized by the Paris upgrade. Further, the upgrade will be triggered by the...
ambcrypto.com
Chamber of Digital Commerce bats for Bitcoin ETF as SEC…
To protect the interests of investors in the United States, the crypto advocacy group Chamber of Digital Commerce urged the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to approve applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Chamber of Digital Commerce claimed in research released on Monday titled “The Crypto Conundrum” that...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Here’s everything you might not know about Merge
Ethereum’s [ETH] transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus has been the most-talked-about topic in the crypto industry. The craze around Merge can be compared to that of the craze around Bitcoin’s [BTC] whitepaper release. Amidst the hype, speculations, and narratives around ETH, it is important to consider one aspect- Are participating clients or partners ready for the showdown?
